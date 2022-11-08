Cork’s entire coastline to be mapped in effort to track erosion

County Council and MaREI, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine at University College Cork (UCC), have agreed a pioneering partnership that will see the entire coast of Cork assessed and mapped for coastal erosion.

The Council, MaREI, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Research Centre for Energy and Climate & Marine at University College Cork have agreed to a three-year pioneering partnership that will see UCC researchers conduct a detailed review of the 1199km Cork coat to assess areas that are vulnerable to coastal erosion.

The project will collect and capture all existing available information relating to coastal erosion along the county’s coastline and map it in a specific geographic information system.

A monitoring and modelling programme will also be developed in order to acquire a greater understanding of the coastline behaviour and use this information as a possible precursor to engineering works.

Cllr Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork is delighted to welcome this project. “Cork County is renowned for its coastline which is one of our greatest assets.

"It is vital that we work together and bring the information that has been prepared by various agencies into a single format that can be measured, tracked and used to make informed decisions on any necessary future activity”, he said.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran is also looking forward to working closely with the Council over the next few years.

“It is imperative that universities work together with local authorities, business and communities on the subject of climate change. We will bring our research expertise to work together with Cork County Council on this partnership to help safeguard our beautiful coastline.”

The research project team will liaise with the Office of Public Works, the Climate Action Regional Office, the Geological Survey of Ireland and other lead agencies to build on existing studies and collaborate with related projects currently underway.