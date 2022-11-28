Cork’s Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney thrilled to get endorsement from screen legend Martin Scorsese

The look Sister Michael, played by Cork actor Siobhán McSweeney, might give you before she had you whacked!

The Cork star of Derry Girls, Siobhán McSweeney who played the iconic Sister Michael, has reacted with incredulity to an unexpected endorsement from legendary film director, Martin Scorsese.

The director of blockbuster movies such as Goodfellas, Casino, The Irishman and Gangs of New York, was asked during an interview at The Economic Club of Chicago what he was watching at the moment.

“I watched the other night ‘Derry Girls’ – those nuns!,” he said in an obvious reference to Sister Michael, a character who could give gangsters played by Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci a run for their ill gotten gains.

The public endorsement of Derry Girls by one of film’s most iconic directors went down well with that other iconic character, Siobhán McSweeney, who hails from Aherla and has strong family links in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Cúil Aodha where her father, Traolach Mac Suibhne, was born and raised.

“Good morning, I’m ded.” she tweeted along with a pale as a ghost emojii.

Lisa McGee and other co-stars were also thrilled with the thumbs up from Scorsese.