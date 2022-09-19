Cork's Civil War brought to colourful life in new book

Seán Hales, who had played a prominent role in the West Cork IRA during the War of Independence. On 30 November 1922, angered by the official executions, Liam Lynch, anti-Treaty IRA Chief of Staff, ordered that all members of the Dáil who had voted for what he called the ‘Murder Bill’ be shot on sight. On 7 December, this was acted on when a member of the Dublin IRA shot Hales dead and wounded Pádraic Ó Máille, Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, as they left a hotel on Lower Ormond Quay.

As bleak as life was in Cork and around the country during the Civil War which followed the split over the Anglo Irish Treaty, it’s been brought to life in a new book featuring colourised photographs from that turbulent era era and, as the Rebel County was such a cradle of that conflict, many came from Cork city and the surrounding areas.

Each image has been painstakingly hand-coloured by John O’Byrne, a photographer and colouriser who has specialised in adding colour to scenes of military conflict from the early 20th century and who has striven to produce the most accurate representation of colour and even maintained the cracks, specks, or photographer’s inscriptions from the original photos.

Many of these photographs, carefully selected from wide-ranging archives and private collections, have never been published before. Accompanying captions are packed with information based on years of research by historian Michael B. Barry.

Mr Barry is a historian who has written many books including the bestselling Victorian Dublin Revealed, a trilogy of books on the Irish Revolution period, and the critically acclaimed An Illustrated History of the Irish Revolution 1916–1923.

The result is a highly informative and engrossing look at the Irish Civil War through words and images, from its beginning to the bitter end.

The book launched last week has been published by Gill and is available in all good shops, priced €24.99.