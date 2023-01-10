Cork

Corkman puts one million kilometres on clock of company car

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Ben O’Connor has put a lot of mileage up on his company car since he took it on the road in March 2007, 1,010,359 kilometres to be exact.

