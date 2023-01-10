Corkman puts one million kilometres on clock of company car

Ben O’Connor has put a lot of mileage up on his company car since he took it on the road in March 2007, 1,010,359 kilometres to be exact.

Ben, the Sales Manager for New Holland Tractors at Colemans of Millstreet, has accumulated the phenomenal mileage in his Kia Sportage 2.0 Diesel GSE 4x4 which was registered as a brand-new company car for him fifteen years ago from Colemans adjoining Kia dealership.

And even though he’s topped the 1m kilometre milestone - and now his odometre doesn’t move any more - Ben has no intention of parting with the 15 year old car.

According to Ben, who’s been selling New Holland tractors at Coleman’s since 1973, he’s known as the ‘man who sells the blue tractors and drives the blue Sportage’.

“The car has become part of my identity and I wouldn’t be without it,” he said.

Ben often finds himself traveling on poor roads and laneways around the region.

Despite his challenging daily commute, the tracking has never had to be reset on the car.

“It has never broken down and the only major works required to the car was to receive a new clutch,” he said.

With just six digits on the odometer, Ben and his colleagues at Colemans Kia were curious as to what would happen at the one million kilometre mark.

“I knew I was getting close to the million mark,” he said. “I looked down and I realised that I was closer than I thought!

“I just about managed to get back to Colemans in Millstreet to record the milestone.

“I didn’t know what to expect as I could see that there were only 6 digits on the clock. Once the clock turned 999,999kms and I had driven a few more kilometres I realised that it would go no more.”

Keeping the car serviced and maintained was the responsibility of Patrick Coleman and his father John, Dealer Principals at Colemans Kia in Millstreet.

John is proud of the longevity of both the car and his colleague, Ben.

“Ben spends so much time on the road that he is like a brand ambassador for the our business.

“Most drivers wouldn’t reach one million kilometres in their lifetime and yet Ben has surpassed that in just fifteen years.

“He has clocked up more mileage at this stage than Billy would have throughout his motorsport career.”

Regarding the mainteance of the car, which looks pristine, the secret is not a mystery according to Patrick Coleman.

“It’s down to routine maintenance and servicing.

“In line with manufacturer guidelines, we ensured the car was serviced every 15,000km and that the timing belt was changed every 150,000kms.

“We replaced the battery twice and replaced one starter also.

“We ensured that the tyres were always healthy (changed every 50,000kms) and made some cosmetic updates when required such as changing the pedal rubbers and the gearshift cap, apart from that the car has all its original components.

“Overall, the cabin materials remain in fantastic condition which is testament to the build quality of this car,” Patrick told The Corkman.