Corkman lands tough brief as Housing and Local Government Junior Minister

Kieran O’Donnell is nephew of former Gaeltacht Minister, the late Tom O’Donnell

Kieran O'Donnell, who hails from Charleville, has been appointed as the new Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Housing. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

NORTH Cork’s Kieran O’Donnell got a call he may not have been expecting on Wednesday morning as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar rang to offer him a position on the team of junior ministers which will probably finish the current Government’s term in office.

The Limerick TD – born and bred in Charleville and the son of Veronica and the late Dr. Martin O’Donnell – has been picked as Minister of State with responsibility for Housing and Local Government.

