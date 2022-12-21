Corkman lands tough brief as Housing and Local Government Junior Minister

Kieran O’Donnell is nephew of former Gaeltacht Minister, the late Tom O’Donnell
NORTH Cork’s Kieran O’Donnell got a call he may not have been expecting on Wednesday morning as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar rang to offer him a position on the team of junior ministers which will probably finish the current Government’s term in office.
The Limerick TD – born and bred in Charleville and the son of Veronica and the late Dr. Martin O’Donnell – has been picked as Minister of State with responsibility for Housing and Local Government.
If ever there was a front-line role for a junior minister, the position offered to the Cork man at housing is currently the hottest issue in politics and local government.
Councillor Ian Doyle from Charleville described the new minister as a ‘life-long friend’ and said his pal across party lines had a ‘tough brief’.
Cllr Doyle said the encroachment of the Office of the Planning Regulator on the role of local councillors was something which was becoming a huge bone of contention.
“The need for one-off rural housing is very important at the minute, particularly with the announcement of the green agenda,” he said, urging further improvements in public transport to ease this.
“We need to relax laws on rural villages to allow people go back and live and work there.”
Minister O’Donnell is the nephew of former Gaeltacht minister, the late Tom O’Donnell.