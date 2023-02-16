Cork youth clubs to benefit from €275k fund

The funding will benefit youth clubs across Cork city and county. Photo credit Gillian Beasley, Cork Education and Training Board Youth Services

Volunteer led youth clubs and groups across Cork city and county are to benefit from funding of €275,000 with the launch of the 2023 Local Youth Club

Grant Scheme (LYCGS) operated by Cork Education and Training Board (CorkETB), it has been announced.

The annual grant scheme is a major source of funding managed by the Youth Services section of Cork ETB and is used by clubs from the extremities of west to the far reaches of north Cork to fund everyday costs and activities, including increased utility and transport bills.

Cork had the largest number of volunteer clubs in the country pre the Covid-19 pandemic with 250 clubs operating in the county. This reduced to 125 last year which itself was a strong increase on the 2021 numbers.

“We are keen to help dormant clubs get back up and running and are there to support new club set-ups also,” explained Cork ETB Youth Service

Development Officer Mick Finn. “We held a series of ReVive events across the county in a bid to breath life into the volunteer club sector and will follow that up with engagement with some of the large employers in the county, signposting volunteering options for employees.”

125 clubs or groups run by over 1100 volunteers and facilitating almost 5,000 young people throughout Cork will benefit from the 2023 grant.

“There is a large spread of groups including the largest catchment area in the country, from the Beara Peninsula to the city and Kanturk and this funding is vital in ensuring that services for young people continue and are front and centre in small, rural areas as well as the large urban centres.”

The LYCG scheme sits alongside other funding opportunities provided to staff-led youth projects and voluntary groups in Cork. Some 30 staffed projects under the UBU Your Place, Your Space scheme are funded in 2023 by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) via the ETB to the tune of €3.5m.

“It is good to see that youth services across the country are continuing to be funded, given the crucial role they played in our communities during the periods of lockdowns and restrictions and it is vital that this government funding is maintained into the future when the Covid-19 fallout begins to become apparent.

"They also fulfil a vital service in light of deficiencies in other health services.”

Applications are now available on the Cork ETB website or by email from youthclub@corketb.ie, The closing date is March 20.