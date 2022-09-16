Cork will be buzzing on Culture Night with an impressive line-up of events planned for this ‘most special of nights’

The natural and cultural history of the Gearagh will be explored at then Macroom School of Art.

The Cork City Gaol will hosts an evening of 1920’s & 1930’s orchestral music.

Culture Night will shine the spotlight on what is so unique about our rich, vibrant and colourful cultural heritage.

‘It’s your culture, it’s all on your doorstep – so get out and take in as much of it as you possibly can’.

That the message to culture vultures across Cork ahead of Culture Night/Oíche Chuktúir 2022, which will see dozens of events taking place across the city and county on Friday, September 23.

Since its inception in 2006, Culture Night had become a staple on the national calendar offering people a wonderful opportunity to join in a magical celebration of the astounding wealth of cultural heritage that abounds on our own doorsteps.

Above all, the night is all about shining the spotlight on what is so unique about Ireland’s rich, vibrant and colourful culture, showing people how it has shaped Irish history and society and encouraging people to cherish and preserve the very essence of Irish life.

With this in mind people have once again been issued with an open invitation to immerse themselves in an evening of entertainment, discovery and adventure in the company of musicians, artists and historians.

From visual art to music to literature to theatre, dance, talks and tours, Culture Night will see free, family-focussed events to excite and fascinate taking place at a diverse range of venues and locations across Cork.

Cork County Council’s Culture night coordinator Grainne O’Connor urged people to get out and savour the sights, sounds and atmosphere of this “most special of nights”.

“Culture Night is like no other. Our culture is like no other, with the added bonus that events are free,” said Ms O’Connor.

“We have such creativity and diversity in our communities and this night gives all and opportunity to share parts of our lives and passions, to spend time ‘toe dipping’ in new experiences, seeing and hearing extraordinary things,” she added.

Sentiments also expressed by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, who said culture, in all its genres, “has the power to lift our spirits.”

“So, I’m absolutely delighted to see how inclusive and how suitable culture Night 2022 will be for all ages. It’s family friendly and entirely free….. be prepared to enjoy yourself,” said Cllr Forde.

Culture Night In Cork County

ALMOST 250 free family events will take place across the length and breadth of Cork County on Friday, September 23.

From Baile Mhúirne to Bantry, from Mallow to Macroom, from Charleville to Carrigaline and from Kanturk to Kinsale events will start and lunchtime and continue right through the day.

Photographic exhibitions, musical recitals, walking tours, crafting demonstrations, an outdoor cinema and a cabaret show are just the tip of the iceberg.

There will be the story of St. Gobnait’s journey, an Interactive showcase of North Cork travellers, story book time, a drumming circle and book launches…..all taking place at a location near you for one magical night.

Below is just a taster of what will be taking place across County Cork across different genres:

Music:

* The St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre in Mitchelstown will host and hour of music and dance in the company of Comhaltas At Déanamh Ceoil I Mbaile Mhistéala from 4.30pm – 5.30pm.

* The Fresh Air Collective will play an eclectic mix of folk music from across the world at Macroom’s Chapel Hill School of Art from 5.30pm – 8.30pm.

* St James’ Church in Mallow will host a free multicultural concert from 8pm featuring Cor Mhagh Ealla, The Mallow Integration Forum Group, M n M, Lilianna Inch, The Treblettes, Nataliia Yevtushenko, Casadh Ó Thuaidh and Friends and Pamela Muganwa.

Visual Art/Crafts:

* ‘Fermoy In Frames’ an exhibition by the Fermoy Camera Club capturing the diversity of the local community will take place in the local library from 10am- 9pm.

* Visual artist Robyn Deasy will showcase a series of mixed media artworks revealing the natural and cultural history hidden in the landscape of Gearagh at the Macroom School of Art from 2pm – 9pm.

* ‘Art From the Heart’ on the Main Street in Doneraile will feature an afternoon of outdoor music and painting from 3.30pm – 7.30pm.

Literature/Poetry:

* The Bridge House Bar in Mallow will host and afternoon of songs, stories and poems delivered by local performers from 2.30pm – 5pm.

* The Mitchelstown Writers Group will launch its latest book ‘Pathways To Memories And…..’ at Kingston College Chapel from 4pm – 6pm, with members reading excerpts from the book.

* The Artists House in Cobh will host an evening of stories and poetry and an exhibition of John Adams art from 7pm – 8.30pm.

Talks/Tours/Workshops:

* St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Youghal will host guided tours from 5pm – 7pm, highlighting eight centuries of history and heritage.

* Historian Christy Roche will host a walking tour entitled ‘Stories of McCurtain Street’ from 6.30pm – 7.30pm, during which he will reveal tales and memories of the Fermoy street.

* ‘Are Hurlers Born or Made?’ That will be the topic of a light-hearted debate exploring hurler merits over the decades taking place at the library in Mitchelstown from 7pm – 8pm.

To see the full programme of Culture Night events taking place across the county visit www.culturenightcorkcounty.ie.

Culture Night In Cork City:

More than 150 events will take place at 85 different venues across Cork City under the umbrella of Culture Night 2022.

Culture lovers are in for a treat with music, art, comedy, fashion and literature will featuring prominently on the city programme of events.

At the beating heart of the evening will be ‘Magic Nights by the Lee’, a free concert at the City Hall from 9pm to Midnight.

The concert will draw together a mouth-watering line up of legendary Cork musicians and contemporary artists in an audio/visual celebration of Leeside music and arts.

The evening will include a collaboration by DJ’s/producers FishGoDeep and Conal Creedon, a special performance by the inimitable John Spillane and poet/novelist Doireann Ní Ghríofa, a set from Brian Deady and a collaboration between DJ Stevie G and rising Hip Hop/urban stars Minnie Marley and Kestine.

City Hall will also be the base for the return of the popular Bus Éireann ‘Culture Buses’, featuring ‘Words in Motion’ a selection of spoken word performances by Cork poets and writers. The service will run at 20-minutes from 7pm to 10pm.

Other highlights will include the Cork Opera House recital series featuring the Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists, the Cork Light Orchestra will play 1920’s & 1930’s music at Cork City Gaol, guided tours of the Cork Public Museum’s latest exhibition, the opportunity to tour Elizabeth For and take part in a ‘Rebel Tour’ of the city.

The Freemason’s Hall on Tuckey Street will be open to the public from 5pm-9pm, the Collins Barracks Military Museum will throw open its doors to the public from 5pm – 9pm, astronomy will meet culture at the Blackrock Observatory and the campus at UCC will hold a number of events throughout the evening.

While all Culture Night events are free, some may require booking and will operate on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

For more information on the various events taking place across the city visit www.corkcity.ie/corkcityco/en/culture-night/.