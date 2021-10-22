Cork walkways receive slice of Outdoor Recreation funding

The Analeentha Walkway project near Mourneabbey is among the projects to benefit under Measure 1 of the Outdoor Walkway project.

Slí an tSuláin will see the upgrading of a walkway along the river from Baile Mhúirne to Cúil Aodha.

A NUMBER of existing and proposed walkways throughout north and mid Cork are to receive slices of a €3.5m fund to support outdoor recreation and further enhance natural amenities announced by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys on Friday.

The funding announced on Friday was focused on Measure 1, which is for small scale projects requiring funding of up to €20,000. The Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure Scheme is focused on developing rural Ireland’s unique natural amenities and support the adventure tourism sector in rural communities.

Under Friday’s announcement under Measure 1, thirteen projects have been funded in the County. Some of the North Cork projects funded include the Analeentha Greenway in Mallow, which is to receive €20k, the Avondhu/Blackwater Way which is to benefit to the tune of €19,800 and the Kiskeam Walkway.

The Kiskeam Walkway in Duhallow is to receive €20,000 to develop a 1.1 km walkway through an existing forest plantation and link it with the existing walkways in the village.

In Mid Cork, a total of almost €35,000 has been allocated between two projects, Slí an tSuláin, which receives an allocation of almost €15,000 for a project to connect Baile Mhúirne and Cúil Aodha by upgrading a walkway on the banks of the Sulán, and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh which will receive €19,753.26.

“These allocations are very welcome as more and more people putting on their walking shoes to get some exercise,” said Cllr John Paul O’Shea,

"There are many local initiatives which will enhance amenities for people of the area and for tourists alike – this support from Minister Humphreys is timely and time will prove it will be value for money.”

Other projects to benefit in Cork include the development of the Bandon river as an amenity for small craft and funding of €20,000 is also being set aside for the provision of bird watching telescopes and signage in Clonakilty.

Projects across every county have been chosen for investmentof up to €20,000 under Measure 1 of the scheme, which is being delivered in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

Funding for larger projects under Measure 2 and 3 of the scheme will be announced by Minister Humphreys in the coming weeks.

“We are now seeing an unprecedented level of investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by the most ambitious Government policy for Rural Ireland, ‘Our Rural Future’,” Minister Humphreys said.

“We will carry out upgrades to our mountain trails and forest walks so that we can further unlock the beauty of our rural countryside.

“And under this fund, we will continue to develop our greenways, cycleways and blueways.

“COVID-19 has given us a newfound appreciation for our great outdoors.

"That’s why I’m delighted that we can support so many fantastic projects under this funding.”