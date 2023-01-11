Cork urgently needs an Uber service to halt economic decline in towns and villages – Cllr

THe high number of taxi drivers who have given up the trade following COVID and the stringent rules on drinking and driving need a radical solution in order to save Ireland’s social fabric, a Cork Councillor has suggested.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Seán O’Donovan, believes that the introduction of Uber, the app-based service which matches drivers and passengers and which is available in most cities around the world, could be of use to towns and villages which are not served by public transport late at night.

Cllr O’Donovan told his fellow councillors attending Monday’s meeting of the local authority that he had met a constituent who had been a regular visitor to the pub but hadn’t gone out socialising now for three years due to the lack of taxis to get a spin home.

“People choose not to visit the pub as they simply have no way home - taxis and hackneys are simply not available at night-time,” he said.

According to Cllr. O’Donovan, the impact of COVID had driven many taxi operators to give up the business and very few people were able or prepared to pay the fee of over €6,000 to purchase a taxi licence.

“I know people who are unable to get a taxi home have stopped going out and this has led to pub closures, restaurant closures and job losses in the hospitality industry.

“There’s a shortage of supply in all of Cork and this needs a solution,” he said.

“The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan seems to be more worried about the bicycles in Dublin rather than rural Ireland rather than deal with reality.”

Cllr O’Donovan said that allowing Uber to operate in Cork City and County would give a lifeline to rural Ireland.

“As a country we’re delighted to see Uber employ 400 people in their centre of excellence in Limerick but Minister Ryan will not allow Uber operate in Ireland,” he said.

Cllr O’Donovan’s proposal received widespread support from his fellow councillors.