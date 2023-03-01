Cork University Hospital’s long awaited new helipad set to be operational early next year

The previous helipad at the Cork University Hospital (above) was decommissioned sin 2003 to make way for a new emergency department building.

IT is anticipated that construction work on the long-awaited helipad at the Cork University Hospital will finally get underway this summer and be ready to take its first incoming flight inn early 2024.

The CUH, one of Ireland’s busiest hospitals and a level 1 trauma centre for the south of the country, has not had a helipad since 2003 when the previous one was decommissioned to pave the way for a new emergency department.

At the time the option locating a helipad on the roof of the new building was ruled out for financial and engineering reasons.

Over the intervening two-decades helicopters carrying emergency cases have been landing at a local GAA pitch and Cork Airport, with patients then transferred to the CUH by ambulance.

Planning permission the new ground level helipad, which will be located on the site of a current staff car-park on the northern side of the hospital grounds was granted by Cork City Council in 2010 and funding of almost €2 million ring-fenced for the project.

Among the conditions attached to the planning approval were that the helipad only be used for emergency patient and organ donation flights and an acoustic barrier be along a section of it close to nearby homes.

However, the onset of the Covid pandemic the project was temporarily shelved, with the focus placed on providing Covid related services and infrastructure.

This week the South/South West Hospital Group confirmed in a statement that the HSE Estates Department would be issuing a tender for the provision of an external provider to deliver the new helipad at CUH by the end of this month.

“It is hoped to commence construction by June 2023. The project is expected to take six to nine months to complete, and become fully operational in early 2024,” read the statement.

The design of the new helipad means that it will be able to cater for Coast Guard, Air Corps and other helicopters currently in use by aero-medical services.