Cork trio win Euro Young Scientist awards

Sixth year students at Colaiste Choilm, Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, were named the winners of the European Union Young Scientist Awards.

THREE young scientists attending schools in Ballincollig and Bandon were named among the winners of the European Young Scientist awards which were presented in a virtual ceremony at the weekend.

Two sixth year students at Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig, Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, both from Ovens, were watching from their school on Friday when their names were announced as the winners of European Union Contest for Young Scientist (EUCYS) 2020 for their statistical investigation into gender stereotyping in 5-7 year olds.

And last year’s Young Scientist of the Year, Greg Tarr, a student at Bandon Grammar School, won third prize in the 2021 edition of the awards (the prizes for both years were presented at the same ceremony) for his project on how to determine if online videos are deep fakes.

EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, congratulated the winners on their ‘outstanding achievement’. “The last year has shown us the importance of excellent research and innovation in overcoming crises that affect all of us.

"This competition celebrates a new generation of talents whose discoveries and innovations will be essential to shape the future we want to live in. I'm really proud of our youth's exceptional work.”

Cormac and Alan’s research began when they were in transition year. They noticed the majority of students choosing STEM subjects were boys, and the majority of students choosing non-STEM subjects like home economics or art were girls.

This prompted them to look at children at the start of their education and 380 pupils between the ages of 5 and 7 took part in six research activities. The schoolchildren were asked to draw a picture of an engineer and give their engineer a name.

The vast majority of boys – 95% – drew a male engineer while a little more than 50% of girls drew a female engineer.

This project won the two students from Ovens the BT Young Scientist Award for 2020 and this qualified them to enter the EU contest for that year. Due to the pandemic the contestants from across Europe and from as far afield as Turkey from 2020 and 2021 were involved in a two day remote contest this weekend, where they presented their projects and had discussions and debates with adjudicators.

The students presented 114 different projects to an international jury of renowned scientists, chaired by Dr Attila Borics from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. The winning projects shared a total of €93 000 in prize money, as well as other prizes such as visits to some of the most innovative research organisations and companies in Europe.

The recovery from the pandemic and the green and digital transitions have further increased the need for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills in Europe. The contest seeks to promote young people to study STEM and pursue a career in science. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, students participated remotely from their homes.

A special virtual venue was setup where they could present their projects and debate with each other and the jury. The two-day event also featured a talk by Dr William D. Phillips, winner of the Nobel Prize in physics in 1997 and a roundtable discussion with recognised scientists on challenges that young scientists are facing today.

The deadline for entries for the BT Young Scientist Awards for 2022 is next Monday, September 27.