Cork train users will have to book parking by app at local stations

A new parking regime will see parking machines replaced by a phone app at train stations such as Mallow.

The process has already begun to remove pay and display parking machines at Cork train stations as Iarnród Éireann prepares to introduce a car parking app for its passengers in the next few months.

Over 80% of Iarnród Éireann stations have car parking facilities and most of these are managed by a company called APCOA.

Passengers parking their cars in local train stations have paid using pay and display machines up to now but this equipment is to be phased out as the function is now going to be organised via an app which can be downloaded to your smart phone.

“The removal of the Pay & Display machines from car parks is in line with Iarnród Éireann's commitment to the 51% reduction in carbon emissions required by 2030,” a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said in a statement.

"This action will remove the necessity for 1000s of van journeys such as cash in transit collections and machine maintenance call outs that are required throughout the year for these machines.”

Passengers will need to download the APCOA Connect app and carry on booking through the app. You can also can a QR code that will be on display at the station or pay via the APCOA Connect website. Passengers will also be able to purchase parking from ticket vending machines in the stations.

Passengers will need to be sure to input the correct vehicle registration code in the ticket vending machine in the station.