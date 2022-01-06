Cork towns to share in €1.9m regeneration funding windfall

Cllr Eileen Lynch (inset) was pleased that of the funding would be channelled towards the redevelopment of the Church of Ireland building in Macroom into a community and enterprise centre.

Deputy James O’Connor (inset) said the funding would have a “transformational impact” on Fermoy.

TWO Cork towns are to share in a more than €1.9 million finding windfall under a Government scheme aimed at breathing fresh life into urban centres in rural areas.

Fermoy and Macroom are the only towns in Cork to receive funding for a variety of local projects and initiatives led by Cork County Council under the latest tranche of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF).

The money is part of a €21.5 million funding package for 27 town centre rejuvenation projects across the country announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

She said the core ethos behind each of the projects was to ‘drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones & outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland’.

“When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for many generations to come, benefiting tens of thousands of families in rural Ireland,” said Minister Humphreys.

Under the scheme Fermoy has been allocated just over €1.5m for an ambitious project that will see the adaptation and sustainable re-purposing of vacant town centre buildings for a range of uses ‘that will address the social, cultural and physical needs of the town’.

These will include the development of a craft makers hub, enhanced recreational facilities, public realm enhancements and improving digital connectivity.

Welcoming the funding Cork East Fianna Fail TD James O’Connor it will help deliver large-scale regeneration through targeted interventions, revitalising the town centre and driving it forward as a vibrant and diverse place to live and work in.

“Fermoy has come a long way in the past 10 years with the growth of activity on the main street. This development will further enhance the town centre. This investment by the Government underpins ‘Our Rural Future’ and will have a transformational impact on Fermoy and across the north Cork region,” said Deputy O’Connor.

“This funding was hard fought for by Cork County Council and I want to thank Niall Healy and his team in County Hall and Fermoy for putting the application for this funding forward,” he added.

Macroom’s allocation of €395k under the scheme was welcomed by local Fine Gael county councillor Eileen Lynch, who described it “another good news story for the town.”

She said the funding would be spread around a number of diverse projects including projects, including public realm improvements and integration of the Macroom Castle Demesne & Park with the Masseytown amenity areas.

One project Cllr Lynch was particularly pleased to see included was the ambitious plan to convert the former St Colman’s church on Castle Street, which was gifted to the town by the Church of Ireland in 1992, into a community and enterprise centre.

“While it has laid idle for many years, the landmark Church of Ireland building means a great deal to the people of Macroom,” said Cllr Lynch.

A comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of the protected building has been prepared by Cork County Council and is currently open to public consultation.

Full details of the proposal can be viewed until January 28 by following the ‘Part 8 Development Consultation’ link on the planning section at www.corkcoco.ie. The section also includes details on how to make as submission on the proposal.

The plan incorporates a ground floor multi-purpose room and toilets, with a café/tea station and semi-public areas on the first floor as well as external lighting, landscaping and bike parking spaces.

“I’m delighted to see funding allocated under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund will provide a much need community centre in our town,” said Cllr Lynch.