Cork town named among Ireland’s top places to live

A street party during one of Clonakilty's many festivals in the days before Covid.

Inchadoney Beach, one of the spectacular beaches near Clonakilty, making it one Ireland's best places to live.

WEST Cork seaside town Clonakilty has been named as one of the Top 20 Best Places to live in Ireland and is in the running for the overall title following the publication of the long list of contenders at the weekend.

The West Cork town was just one of the 470 locations which were nominated

by more than 2,400 people from across the 32 counties for the title of ‘Best Place to

Live in Ireland 2021’. Clonakilty, one of nine towns selected from all over Ireland for the Top 20 – received 9 nominations.

The ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ competition, which is organised by the Irish Times and

sponsored by Randox Health, began in June when members of the public were invited to nominate

their favourite place to live for the award.

The Top 5 finalists will be named in mid-September with the overall winner announced on Sat Sept 25

Each nominated location was considered by a panel of judges on specific criteria, including community spirit, local services and amenities, diversity, transport links, vibrancy of the local economy, cost of living, safety and the undefineable X factor.

In the nomination selected by the judges as best representing everything

which is great about Clonakilty, Marcus Bateson, described the town as an incredibly progressive

and forward-looking community which champions inclusivity and diversity.

From becoming Ireland's first Autism friendly town to launching an initiative to combat the climate crisis and holding an annual LGBT Pride march, he says Clonakilty is a trailblazer for other towns globally to follow.

He says there is a wonderful work-life balance in the town with access to stunning sandy beaches and areas of outstanding beauty matched with incredible employment opportunities courtesy of the technology park and new digital hub.

The panel of five judges – which includes Mayo county architect Simon Wall, Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy, Nationwide TV presenter Zainab Boladale and Irish Times journalist Rosita Boland – spent hours reading and debating the entries, before selecting the Top 20. The panel of judges is currently on the road visiting the 20 locations and in a couple of weeks will announce the Top 5 before revealing the overall winner.

The Chair of the Judging Panel, Conor Goodman said the entries from people all over the island showcased the quality-of-life available here.

“While the competition is a celebration of the many great places this country has to offer, it also has a serious mission.

"We want to highlight good examples of community cohesion and local initiatives, in the face of challenges such

as the housing shortage and the public health crisis.”

“In Clonakilty and the other locations named in the Top 20 – our judges saw how pride in, and passion for a place can galvanise a community to action and lead to the forging of a unique and open spirit of creativity and innovation.

"In each of these locations a strong culture of volunteerism is evident as is a keen interest in sustainability and a desire to create a welcoming environment which caters for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Other places to be nominated include Killarney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Gorey, Abbeyleix and Tullamore. While towns predominate – there are 9 - the Top 20 also includes 4 villages, 2 Dublin suburbs and 3 cities.

Four counties, Monaghan, Laois, Galway, and Dublin have two representatives on the long list.

The most heavily nominated locations were the suburb of Malahide in Co. Dublin with 320 entries and the village of Glaslough in Co. Monaghan – population 450 – with 246 entries.

The countrywide competition last took place almost 10 years ago in 2012 in the midst of the financial crisis. On that occasion Westport was selected as the overall Best Place to Live as it met so many criteria and displayed a

remarkable community spirit that was evident in its 90-plus voluntary organisations.

The full list of Top 20 Best Places to live in Ireland 2021 includes 4 villages: Abbeyleix and Ballinakill (Co. Laois),

Clonbur (Co. Galway) and Glaslough (Co. Monaghan) 3 cities: Derry City / Londonderry (Co. Derry), Galway City (Co. Galway) and Waterford City (Co. Waterford) 2 suburbs: Cabra (Dublin 7) and Malahide (Co.Dublin) and 11 towns: Blackrock (Co. Louth), Bray (Co. Wicklow), Carrick-on-Shannon (Co. Leitrim), Celbridge

(Co.Kildare), Clonakilty (Co. Cork), Enniskillen (Co. Fermanagh) Gorey (Co. Wexford), Killarney (Co. Kerry), Monaghan (Co. Monaghan) Rostrevor (Co. Down) and Tullamore (Co.Offaly).