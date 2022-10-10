Cork to Mallow train passengers almost double after LEAP extension

Passengers have almost doubled on the Cork to Mallow route following the extension of the LEAP card benefits to passengers travelling to and from the north Cork town.

A long running campaign to extend the discounts and benefits of the LEAP card to rail passengers from Mallow has prompted almost a doubling of the number of people using the Mallow to Cork train service, it has emerged.

In a response to a Dáil question from Seán Sherlock, the Labour TD for Cork East and long time campaigner for the concession, the number of passengers travelling between Cork and Mallow between May and September 2021 was 44,943 and increased to 77,343 in the same period in 2022, after the LEAP extension was introduced.

A regular passenger himself on the Mallow to Cork line, Deputy Sherlock welcomed what he called the doubling of the numbers of passengers between the two stations.

"The doubling of passengers on the Mallow-Cork line is testament to how successful the introduction of Leap Card fares has been." said Deputy Sherlock.

"It shows what can happen when the correct fare structure is in place.

"The next step must be to examine the feasibility of reopening Buttevant train station for commuters.

" This would be a bold and radical step

The Buttevant train station has been closed for several years but, in recent months, a motion at Cork County Council level has been passed calling for the re-opening of Buttevant station as well as other stations on the line.