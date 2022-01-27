Cork

Cork teacher Shane O’Connell is face of TG4 show

A CORK teacher’s hobby of SFX make-up will be featured in a new TG4 social media show which is being launched next week.

Shane O’Connell, who teaches in Wilton in Cork City, is a primary teacher by day and a make up artist when the sun goes down and admits that he uses his face ‘as a canvas’ for what he regards as an artform.

He will be among four who use make up for various reasons to feature in a new TG4 show, which will be broadcast on its BLOC social media channel, called ‘Mise, Mé Féin agus M’Aghaidh/Me, Myself and My Face’.

Shane began posting his work online a year ago, but as a teacher, he was reluctant at the beginning. His confidence grew everyday and now he is comfortable creating SFX looks for his various accounts.

In the show, he will be challenged to create a show stopping make up look inspired by the theme of ‘Make Up in the year 3000’ in 90 minutes.

Prepare to be surprised.

