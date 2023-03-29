Cork TD’s social farming studies earn UCC cert

CORK North West TD Michael Moynihan was conferred this week with a Certificate in Practice Support and Social Farming on Tuesday after spending up to four hours each evening listening to online lectures after busy days as a public representative.

As a farmer himself and in his role as chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters, the TD said the course struck him as combining a number of his interests.

“Social farming is having farming as a therapeutic aid for people with special needs, with addiction issues for example,” he said, pointing to this own work with Social Farming Ireland as another incentive for his participation in the UCC course.

He referred to a social farming project in Kerry on the Iveragh peninsula and also to Social Farming Ireland which is based in Leitrim as groups with which he had worked over the years.

“Anybody that’s doing it has to understand its parameters, to understand the need for it and the legal framework.”

Deputy Moynihan said that representatives of social farming groups had appeared many times before the Disability Committee expressing an aspiration that it would be available on a more widespread basis around the country.

“That is what prompted me to do the course in the first place.”

While the title of the course, Practice Support and Social Farming, appeared restrictive, the curriculum of the course was very extensive and ranged from the 1937 Constitution to present day legislation.

“I found it extremely beneficial,” he said. “That being said, it was a lot of time to commit to it and sometimes, after a full day, I had to take a bit of time before going on the course because, at the start of, jeepers, you’d have a full day’s work and then four hours of online lectures - sometimes I didn’t leave the Dáil until midnight”

He thanked his family for their ‘huge support’ during the course. and said he would encourage people to look around at many and varied courses.