Cork TD’s slam what they say is the Government’s failure to tackle food poverty

Cork North Central Socialist TD Mick Barry said a more than €1,000 forecasted increase in grocery bills this year will come as a “sickening punch in the gut” for hard-pressed households.

TWO Cork TD’s have slammed the Government for failing to tackle food poverty following the release of a damning survey into the problem commissioned by the children’s charity Barnardos and Aldi Ireland.

The survey found that between one in five (19%) of respondent parents said that at some point over the past year they did not have enough food to feed their children.

Almost a third of parents admitted they had skipped meals or reduced portion sizes so their children would have enough to eat, with a quarter of those surveyed saying they had no option but to cut down on household bills such as gas and electricity.

One in ten (10%) of parents said they had used food banks during the year - more than twice the amount recorded in a previous survey undertaken in January 2022.

Meanwhile, a report from retail analysts Kantar has revealed that food inflation is running at a staggering 16.3% for the 12-wek period to January 23. The report forecast that Irish households bills will increase by a whopping €1,159 if people “don’t change their behaviour to cut costs.”

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock described what he said was the Government’s failure to tackle the cost of living crisis as a “national shame.”

“It is shameful that as many as 29% of parents are going without food to make sure there’s enough for their children, and that one in seven parents are regularly unable to afford a family meal. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have failed to tackle the permanent cost of living crisis and its biting at hard working families up and down the country,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He pointed out figures he received this week revealed the number of people seeking exceptional needs payments has increased by 75%.

“While this payment has been a lifeline to so many people, it is not good enough that Government has failed to look to address the cost of living crisis with prices rising in food, energy, rent and essential household items,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“It just goes to show, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have no real understanding of the enormous challenges faced by so many families,” he added.

Cork North Central Socialist TD, Deputy Mick Barry, said he intended to challenge Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil on Wednesday on the issue of worsening food poverty.

Deputy Barry said he would insist that all household cost of living relief’s be kept in place at the end of this month and that and any cuts to these should be resisted.

“An increase of more than a €1,000 in grocery bills this year is a sickening punch in the gut for hard-pressed households and none more so than those who are in food poverty and are really struggling to feed their children,” said Deputy Barry.

“The Government should not be talking about removing any household cost of living relief’s at this time. Any attempt to make cuts in these relief’s will be resisted,” be vowed.