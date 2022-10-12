Cork TD’s Derelict Sites Bill would compel councils to collect levies or explain why

COUNCILS which fail to collect at least 75% of the derelict site levies owed to them would be compelled to publish a report detailing why these fines were not collected, a new Bill on Derelict Sites being proposed by Sinn Féin has proposed.

Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould, who is proposing the Bill which would amend legislation enacted in 1990, said the original legislation provided for the fines to be imposed to stop the hoarding of land.

“It’s not an optional tax,” said Deputy Gould. “It is supposed to be a fine paid by land hoarders for leaving homes to rot.

“There are properties that have been on the Derelict Sites Registers since they were established. We are talking about properties that have sat on registers, sat empty and rotting, for at least 32 years.

“A lot of local authorities have failed to do their job by not putting sites on their registers and not collecting levies.

“Successive governments have turned a blind eye and let them do this.”

The Corkman has asked Cork County Council to provide us with details of the revenue collected by the authority from the Derelict Sites levy since 2017. This information had not been provided as we went to print.