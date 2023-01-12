Cork

Cork TD tells Dunnes Stores to use empty apartments – or lose them

There are 20 apartments over the Dunnes Stores shop in Macroom but they've been lying empty since the opening of the store in 2005. Expand

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

CORK County Council should go and meet Dunnes Stores to take over 20 apartments above the department store chain’s Macroom shop or make arrangements to compulsorily purchase the accommodation units.

Cork North Central TD and Oireachtas Housing Committee member Thomas Gould told The Corkman this week that making the 20 apartments – lain empty above the store since 2005 – available to prospective homeowners or renters would be an ‘easy win’ for everyone.

