Cork TD tells Dunnes Stores to use empty apartments – or lose them

CORK County Council should go and meet Dunnes Stores to take over 20 apartments above the department store chain’s Macroom shop or make arrangements to compulsorily purchase the accommodation units.

Cork North Central TD and Oireachtas Housing Committee member Thomas Gould told The Corkman this week that making the 20 apartments – lain empty above the store since 2005 – available to prospective homeowners or renters would be an ‘easy win’ for everyone.

The TD was speaking on Wednesday after it was announced this week that the Government was considering a measure under which the State would pay developers a guaranteed price for apartments for which they already had planning permission. According to official figures, there is planning permission for 70,000 apartment units which haven’t been built yet.

When planning permission was granted for the construction of Macroom’s Dunnes Stores complex at Fair Green in 2004, it was for a mixed use development which included the Dunnes Stores shop on the ground floor and 20 apartments, including one and two bedroomed units, in the first and second floors of the complex.

“Homeless figures have never been so high, the housing crisis has never been so bad yet people are sitting on properties, vacant and derelict properties that could be turned into housing very quickly,” he said.

“If Dunnes aren’t willing to open them, Cork County Council should go in and meet with Dunnes to take them over or compulsorily purchase them.”

“You’d imagine that those apartments probably need a coat of paint, probably need to be cleaned, there might be some minor work to be carried out but in three months you could have all those apartments out. Those are the easy wins, a win for everyone.”

Deputy Gould added that Cork County Council have housing targets they need to meet and this is one of the ways they can meet those targets.

He also said that he had made a number of attempts to contact Dunnes Stores about the apartments but had met with no response from emails or from a registered letter.

This was the same approach taken by the company with enquiries from this newspaper.

Previously, in May of 2022, during a visit to welcome the extension of the Cygnum plant, a local factory in which prefabricated housing units are manufactured, the then Tánaiste and current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had urged Dunnes to make the apartments available for prospective buyers or renters.

This appeal also appeared to fall on deaf ears.

The Corkman has also raised the matter with Cork County Council on the basis that the Dunnes Stores complex was granted planning permission on the basis that it was a mixed development including retail and accommodation facilities. To date only the retail function is being fulfilled.

The Council’s response was to query which condition of the planning permission was being breached.