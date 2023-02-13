Cork TD Seán Sherlock insists a full review of IT systems at higher education institutions is ‘urgently needed’

A NORTH Cork TD has said a full audit of IT networks across all higher education institutes is “urgently needed” to avoid a repeat of the hacking breach that forced last week’s closure of the Munster Technological Institute (MTU).

The university re-opened its doors on Monday, following confirmation that data harvested from MTU systems during the course of the ransomware attack has been shared on the ‘dark web’.

This despite the MTU securing an interim High Court injunction in a vain attempt to mitigate the fall-out from the data breach and “prevent the sale, publication, sharing, possession or any other use of any data illegally obtained from MTU systems in the course of this ransomware incident”.

The dark web is comprised of a hidden collective of internet sites only accessible by a specialised web browser. It is used for keeping internet activity anonymous and private, which can apply to both legal and illegal activities.

MTU had previously revealed it was being blackmailed and held to ransom by a group of hackers, believed to be based either in Russia or part of the former Soviet Union, the High Court heard last week.

The most recent cyber attack on MTU’s IT system was believed to have been carried out by individuals in a ransomware group known as ALPHV aka BlackCat or Noberus, the court heard.

MTU had claimed those suspected of carrying out the attack are understood to be made up of former members of the ‘REvil’ ransomware group, which in 2022 attacked a supplier of Apple and was based in Russia.

The High Court heard that the university had received a ransom notification demanding what Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told was a significant sum of money.

The university had been warned that in the event of the money not being paid the hackers would publish confidential information the attackers claimed to have obtained from MTU’s IT system relating to their students and staff.

MTU told the court it would not pay any ransom.

A statement posted to the MTU website on Sunday evening said their technical advisors and the National Cyber Security Centre had confirmed that “certain data had been accessed and copied from MTU systems during the course of the ransomware incident and made available on the dark web”.

While the statement did not detail what type of data has been shared or the identities of those affected, it did say the Data Protection Commission had been informed of the development and that those potentially affected had also been informed.

“In the meantime, we advise any person potentially affected by this incident to follow the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre while we continue with our investigation,” read the statement.

It warned those people whose information may have been harvested to be “extra vigilant in respect of potential attacks by email or SMS or other unsolicited communications.”

“We wish to reassure our students, staff and all other persons potentially affected that we are deploying all available resources with the support of our external forensic advisers and the National Cyber Security Centre in the investigation and mitigation of this matter,” concluded the statement.

Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock said that must be a “rapid response from Ireland Inc” to this kind of global threat.

“This must include a standardised fallback teaching protocol for all higher education institutes when ‘outages’ or ‘attacks’ occur. Closing campuses should only be a very last resort,” said Deputy Sherlock.

The Cork TD, who is Labour party spokesperson on Social Protection, Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth the Government “had a duty” to intervene at Board of Governors level to assess if there has been a historic under resourcing of IT systems and “address it as a matter of urgency.”

“ The cold reality is we need to develop modern policy that provides financial support to these institutions and assist them to buttress their IT systems from cyber-attacks into the future,” said Deputy Sherlock.