Cork TD Seán Sherlock insists a full review of IT systems at higher education institutions is ‘urgently needed’

Call comes after data harvested from Munster Technological University IT system was shared on the ‘dark web’ following ransomware attack

MTU had previously revealed it was being blackmailed and held to ransom by a group of hackers, believed to be based either in Russia or part of the former Soviet Union. Expand

Bill Browne

A NORTH Cork TD has said a full audit of IT networks across all higher education institutes is “urgently needed” to avoid a repeat of the hacking breach that forced last week’s closure of the Munster Technological Institute (MTU).

The university re-opened its doors on Monday, following confirmation that data harvested from MTU systems during the course of the ransomware attack has been shared on the ‘dark web’.

