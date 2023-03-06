Cork TD says there’s no welcome for politics of hate and division following clash of protests

There was a strong Garda presence on Cork's Grand Parade on Saturday when anti racism and anti immigration protesters clashed.

A Cork TD has said there was no welcome in Cork for anti-immigration demonstrations which he said promoted hatred and division following a clash between anti-racism and ‘Ireland is full’ protesters in the city on Saturday.

A heavy Garda presence on the Grand Parade in the city separated a large group of anti racism protesters, estimated to number around 500 people, and a smaller group of people who were involved in the anti-immigration protest.

"I think that the antiracist campaigners sent out a strong message that the politics of hate and division are not wanted in Cork city,” said Cork North Central Socialist Party TD, Mick Barry on Monday.

Leaflets had been distributed around Cork city housing estates by a group calling itself ‘Ireland First’ prior to Saturday’s demonstration. These leaflets said the demonstration on Saturday was to ‘show opposition’ to the alleged ‘plantation of large numbers of unvetted male migrants’.

Deputy Barry said the anti-racism demonstration was a ‘counter protest’ which had been organised by a coalition of left wing and anti racist groups was openly advertised.

"Ugly anti-immigration protests have taken place in Dublin and other locations and what happened on the Grand Parade on Saturday shows that this is not wanted here in Cork,” the TD said.

"A protest is now being organised in Cork for Saturday March 25 to show opposition to racism and to demand that the Government stop giving oxygen to the racist groups by failing to tackle the housing crisis.

"I hope that large numbers of people put that date into their diaries, spread the word and come out on the day."