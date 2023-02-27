Cork TD says ending eviction ban could lead to unprecedented levels of homelessnss

According to the latest figures, there are 529 people living in emergency accommodation in Cork, the highest number recorded in the county.

The State could face a ‘homelessness crisis the likes of which it has never seen before if the eviction ban is not extended’, Cork Socialist Party TD Mick Barry has predicted.

The TD, who represents constituents in Cork North Central, said he was joining with homeless charities such as Simon and others to seek an extension on the ban of evictions beyond the end of March when it is scheduled to terminate.

According to figures released on Friday, there are currently 11,754 people living in emergency accommodation, including 3431 children.

There are currently a record 529 people living in emergency accommodation in Cork with 74% of them having been in such accommodation for more than six months.

"If the Government lift theban on evictions there will be a tidal wave of evictions in April, May and June,” said Deputy Barry.

“The numbers forced to live in emergency accomodation will rise to levels never seen before in this State.

"In fact, the emergency accommodation services will not be able to cope and we will see families with children presenting to Garda stations looking for a place to stay the night.

"The eviction ban must stay in place and emergency action must be taken to tackle the housing crisis including rapid refurbishment of vacant council properties and a push for increased numbers of rapid build quality modular homes."