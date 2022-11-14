Cork TD Pat Buckley – ‘retained fire service is not fit for purpose’

THE retained fire service is no longer fit for purpose and the failure of Government to address its shortcomings is putting the safety of its members and the public at risk.

That’s according to Cork East Sinn Fein TD Pat Buckley, who has urged his fellow deputies to support proposals aimed at addressing what he said was the “unprecedented recruitment and retention crisis” within the service, being brought forward by party colleague Wicklow TD John Brady.

“The crisis is leading to regular situations where fire crews are forced to respond to emergencies with half their crew strength,” said Deputy Buckley.

He pointed to a recent survey that found 60% of retained fire-fighters said they intended to leave the service in the near future, many of them within the next year.

Deputy Buckley placed the blame for the situation firmly at the feet of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, saying his “lack of political leadership” has led to retained fire-fighters balloting for industrial action.

“The notices have all been served on the chief executives of the local authorities across the state, and the balloting of members has commenced. It is reported to be as high as 97% in favour of industrial/strike action in some areas, which is indicative of the sense of crisis felt across the state,” said Deputy Buckley.

He said Sinn Fein would be bringing forward a Dáil motion calling for the establishment of a cross-party Joint Oireachtas committee to conduct a full and independent review of how the national retained fire service is delivered across the state.

“Sinn Féin is asking that this committee sit for four months. The Committee should be tasked to undertake a consultation of witnesses and stakeholders to examine pay, conditions, and management of the Retained Fire Service, before bringing forward a report with key recommendations for the government to act upon,” said Deputy Buckley.

He called on all politicians to “set aside party considerations”, support the Sinn Fein motion and “do what is right for their communities and the retained fire fighters”.

“The service delivers an invaluable service for our communities across the state. Its members are professional, dedicated and want to make the service better, and a safer place to work,” said Deputy Buckley.

“The current model of management is no longer fit for purpose. The failure to address the recruitment and retention crisis, brought about by chronic staffing shortages, is now placing unsustainable demands upon the members of the service and putting members of the public in danger during emergency call-outs,” he added.