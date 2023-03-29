Cork TD Michael Moynihan vows to continue fight to save Kanturk courthouse and its historical treasures

UNLESS works are undertaken immediately to preserve the crumbling former courthouse and jail in Kanturk, the building and the irreplaceable historical treasures contained within its walls will be lost forever.

That’s the stark warning from Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan, who has pledged to use every available avenue, including raising the issue in the Dáil, to ensure the courthouse and the War of Independence graffiti and drawings on its Bridewell walls are preserved for posterity.

The landmark building has lain mostly idle since 2010 when the local District Court services was transferred to Mallow, bringing to a close more than 180-years of its use as a courthouse and Bridewell.

While there are plans to convert the building into a community hub incorporating a cultural/arts centre, museum and other facilities, Deputy Moynihan said it could take years for this to come to fruition.

Of more immediate concern is the preservation of the graffiti and drawings scribbled on the Bridewell cells walls, made by IRA prisoners held captive by the British a century ago.

They include the names of prisoners and the dates they were incarcerated there and drawings of contemporary figures including Countess Markiewicz and Arthur Griffiths.

This is not the first time that Deputy Moynihan has raised the rapidly deteriorating condition of the courthouse and Bridewell.

Two years ago, following pressure from him and the Kanturk Courthouse Restoration Project committee following a number of vandalism incidents, patch up works to the roof and doors were undertaken – but not before some of the graffiti had been irreparably damaged.

Deputy Moynihan pointed out that the graffiti and drawings in Kanturk are one of only two examples of their kind still in existence.

The others in Kilmainham Gaol had undergone extensive restoration, with Deputy Moynihan saying it was critically important that those in Kanturk are also saved.

“It is an absolute shame that the courthouse and Bridewell has been allowed to fall into such an appalling state of disrepair and that writings and drawings on their walls are being allowed to fade away before our very eyes,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“They are a part of the historic fabric of Duhallow and indeed Ireland, with famous names such as Daniel O’Connell and Charles Stewart Parnell having been in the building. The writing and drawings on the wall are also an important historic legacy that must be preserved for future generations,” he added.

Deputy Moynihan that while the Courts Service would be amenable handing over the building for community use, a key problem is that it would take “enormous amounts of money” to convert it for functional use.

“We need Cork County Council to support us in applying for grant aid. However, the kind of money needed to restore the building could take years to come through,” said deputy Moynihan.

“The priority this year is to save what is there now before the graffiti and drawings, these historical gems, are lost forever,” he added.

Deputy Moynihan said that while the restoration works two-years ago had been helpful, “we now need to take things to the next level.”

“I will be using every office I can to move this forward, including raising it in the Dáil, and will be looking for support from Cork County Council in applying for funding from Government for a programme of immediate restoration works,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“In the long-term we can look at turning the courthouse into a community hub with a museum that not just celebrates the history of the building, but also the vibrant culture and history of the entire Duhallow region.”