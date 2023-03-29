Cork

Cork TD Michael Moynihan vows to continue fight to save Kanturk courthouse and its historical treasures

The priority is to save what is there before these historical gem’s are lost forever’

The crumbling landmark former courthouse in Kanturk, which has lain idle since the District Court sittings were transferred to Mallow in 2010. Its condition has been steadily deteriorating since, raising fears that it and the historical treasures contained within its walls could be lost for good.
One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored.
One of the examples of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored. Expand
One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored. Expand
One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored. Expand
One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored. Expand
One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored. Expand
One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored. Expand

The crumbling landmark former courthouse in Kanturk, which has lain idle since the District Court sittings were transferred to Mallow in 2010. Its condition has been steadily deteriorating since, raising fears that it and the historical treasures contained within its walls could be lost for good.

One of the pieces of graffiti and drawings by IRA prisoners detained the British at Kanturk Bridewell during the War of Independence that could be lost forever unless immediately restored.

Bill Browne

UNLESS works are undertaken immediately to preserve the crumbling former courthouse and jail in Kanturk, the building and the irreplaceable historical treasures contained within its walls will be lost forever.

That’s the stark warning from Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan, who has pledged to use every available avenue, including raising the issue in the Dáil, to ensure the courthouse and the War of Independence graffiti and drawings on its Bridewell walls are preserved for posterity.

