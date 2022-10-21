Cork TD expresses concern over objections by planning regulator to county development plans

The Office of the Planning Regulator is coming under increasing criticism from local politicians, including Cork councillors and Dáil deputies.

Cork East TD James O’Connor has voiced his concern at a decision to uphold objections by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) to Cork’s County Development Plan (2022-2028) for Carrigtwohill, Bantry, and Fermoy.

In recent weeks there was a heated debate at a meeting of Cork County Council to discuss a letter from the Planning Minister Peter Burke in which he instructed the council to alter the County Development Plan which had been agreed and adapted earlier this Summer on a number of issues. Councillors were concerned that their roles as elected members of the local authority were being usurped by the Office of the Planning Regulator, an office set up by the to ensure planning decisions by local authorities were in compliance with guidelines from central Government.

According to Deputy O’Connor the decision by the Minister to instruct Cork County Council to implement the guidelines suggested by the OPR was ‘corroding the power local councillors have on the planning process’.

"Councillors vote on plans, the Office of the Planning Regulator was designed to make observations. Now it appears they are ripping up county development plans,” he said.

“These objections would be detrimental to Fermoy for continued investment and employment. I take particular issue to withdrawing zoning in that area.”

Deputy O’Connor was referring to the instruction to refuse a zoning which would allow the building of a vehicle test centre for commercial vehicles outside the town of Fermoy.

“There appears to be growing power within these state agencies.

"These agencies are not elected by the people, compared to local councillors, who are elected and responsible to the people ultimately.”