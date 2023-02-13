Cork TD describes rising rents as ‘runaway train’

Rents in Cork City have risen by 14.9% in twelve months while they've increased by 9.1% in the same period throughout the rest of Cork.

Rents are rising four times faster than for new tenancies than they are for existing tenants, a Cork TD has said.

According to Mick Barry, the Cork North Central Socialist Party representative, rents were like a ‘runaway train’

Deputy Barry made his comments as the website, Daft.ie, released its latest report showing that rents had increased by 75% for prospective tenants on the open market but by 19% for existing tenants covered by rent control legislation.

In Cork City, rents have risen by 14.9% in the last year and the average rent is now €1,768. In the rest of Cork, market rents were on average 9.1% higher in the final three months of 2022 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1,327, up 123% from its lowest point. While there are regional differences, all parts of the country are experiencing substantial year-on-year increases in open market rents.

With the report showing a mere 1096 properties available for renting on February 1, Deputy Barry said that local authorities needed to purchase every home put up for sale by landlords exiting the market.

He said that this would prevent tenants being evicted into homelessness and act to slow the rate of rent increases in society.

Deputy Barry also highlighted the report's findings that the median average age of young people leaving the family home had increased by nearly 50% in the space of a decade and said that Fine Gael's 12 years in office had resulted in a generation of young people being locked out of the housing market.

"It's incredible that it now costs well over €20,000 to rent for a year in Cork city.

"Landlords are using the open goal the Government gave them - the open market loophole - to just bypass the Government's rent controls.

"And it's clear that young people are the big losers - unable to buy, unable to rent, forced to stay at home with parents for longer and longer.

"I suppose this report doesn't tell us too much that we didn't know already but the Government's failures on housing just grow more and more stark."