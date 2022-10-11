Cork TD Colm Burke calls for new meningitis campaign to alert public of the symptoms

Meningitis symptoms can include headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, discomfort from bright lights, fever accompanied by cold hands and feet or (above) a rash that does not fade when pressed with a glass.

FOLLOWING confirmation that the HSE is investigating a number of cases of meningococcal meningitis/septicaemia, a Cork TD has said a new awareness campaign is needed to alert the public of symptoms.

The call has come from Cork North Central TD and Fine Gael Health spokesperson Deputy Colm Burke, who said the campaign needed to highlight awareness of the primary symptoms and the effectiveness of early treatment.

GPs have been told to remain vigilant for more cases of meningitis and to transfer suspected patients to hospital without delay.

The advice sent to GPs follows four cases of meningococcal infection reported last week, including two deaths involving a teen and a young adult in Dublin and Limerick.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacterial and viruses.

Bacterial meningitis, such as in these cases, is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

Deputy Burke said that it was not uncommon for meningitis, which occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, and septicaemia (blood poisoning) to happen together.

“Primary symptoms can include headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, discomfort from bright lights, fever accompanied by cold hands and feet or a rash that does not fade when pressed with a glass,” said Deputy Burke.

He said the most recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) showed there 17 deaths from meningococcal septicaemia in 2018 and a further 14 fatalities in 2019.

While meningococcal B disease is prevented by vaccination, the jab is only available for all children born on or after October 1, 2016, since under one year are at the highest risk of catching the disease.

All children are offered MenB vaccine at two and four months of age, with a booster dose of administered at 12 months.

However, as the vaccine was introduced in Ireland relatively recently, many people in the next highest risk group aged from 15-19 years may not be protected.

Parents can opt to have older children vaccinated, but this would have to be sourced privately through a GP.

Deputy Burke said Ireland was at a “vital point” that requires actions and a new meningitis information campaign to alert the public of the vaccines available to avoid any additional cases

“The HSE is monitoring the situation closely and advises that if anyone has any concerns they should contact their GP in the first instance but ensure that medical expertise is sought quickly,” said Deputy Burke.