Cork TD calls on public to support major anti-eviction protest

A Cork TD has called for widespread support for the first major protest on Saturday in Cork city against the ending of the eviction ban to take place following this week’s Dáil vote.

The Cork protest, which is the first in a wave of demonstrations to take place across the country, is being billed as a ‘speak-out’ which will see renters who are facing eviction following March 31 tell their stories to those in attendance.

The protest is to take place at two derelict warehouses in the city centre. The buildings at 7-9 Parnell Place were sold to Tetrarch Capital by Cork City Council in 2018 but remain unused since.

Campaigners in Cork have been highlighting the large number of derelict buildings in the city and county and the failure of the two local authorities to engage with owners in order to get the buildings restored so they can become homes or repurposed for some other useful function. According to the 2022 Census, there are over 12,000 derelict buildings in Cork city and county.

The Socialist Party’s Mick Barry, who is a TD in Cork North Central, said on Friday that the clock was ticking in the last eight days before the eviction ban expires on March 31.

"The Government needs to feel the pressure on everyone of those days,” he said.

"The first major eviction ban protest since the Dáil vote is taking place in Cork tomorrow.

"It needs to be well supported and it needs to set an example to be followed across the state in the week coming up now."

According to the Residential Tenancy Board, more than 500 tenants in Cork face eviction following the expiry of the ban on March 31.

A Cork housing activist, Frank O’Connor, has suggested that the 1,000 Air B&B properties and the many empty properties owned by the two local authorities in Cork could be used to accommodate the homeless,

"This is an emergency and emergency measures need to be taken,” he told The Corkman.