Cork TD calls on Education Minister to address school transport chaos

Many pupils have been left without a place on school transport services as schools reopened for the new school year.

Education Minister Norma Foley should ‘come out of hiding’ to address the ‘chaos in school transport’ which is affecting pupils returning to schools across the state, the Cork based Sinn Féin Education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said.

Deputy O'Laoghaire's comments came on Monday after Minister Foley declined a request to appear before the Oireachtas Education Committee to discuss the matter.

The Cork South Central TD said that the Minister had been offered five possible dates to appear before the Committee and he described her refusal as 'shocking'.

"It is vital that families get answers and solutions to this ongoing chaos," said Deputy Ó Laoghaire.

"Parents up and down the country are tearing their hair out as they worry about how their children will be able to go to school. Instead of showing leadership and bringing forward solutions, Minister Foley is hiding.

"Her decision shows a lack of respect for these families, who she has left high and dry."

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said his office had been inundated with calls from parents concerned over the shortage of places for their children on school transport services.

"The Minister should have anticipated that there would be increased demand and she should have worked with Bus Éireann to find additional capacity to meet this demand.

"Sinn Féin has repeatedly called for 10,000 additional places on School Bus Transport.

“Expanding School Transport is a no brainer, it reduces traffic, emissions, and makes life easier and cheaper for families. But we need Minister Foley to have a vision for this.

“This is a failure of Government planning and it must be resolved urgently. Ignoring the issue solves nothing."