Cork TD calls for widening of disability support scheme to include more students

The eligibility criteria for the disability support grant should be reviewed immediately to ensure many students who are now excluded can be brought within its remit, Cork Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan has said.

According to the Cork North Central TD, the grant is only paid to many people who receive the Disability Allowance, invalidity pension, blind pension and carers’ grant.

The reason many National Learning Network Students cannot avail of the €500 grant is because when a student enters training their Disability Allowance changes to a training allowance; it turns out that this change may exclude some students from benefiting from the Disability Support Grant.

“Many of these students deciding to return to training will already be experiencing the effect of the increase in the cost of living and without the Disability Support Grant they could suffer further financial problems.”

The Cork North Central TD added: “I urge the Department of Social Protection to review and ultimately amend this decision as it could create further barriers for people trying to improve their circumstances and future prospects.”