Cork TD calls for more political inclusion for people with disabilities

Michael Moynihan TD, chairman of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Disiability Matters, launched a report on Tuesday calling for more more inclusion of people with disability in political life.

The report issued by the Joint Committee on Disability Matters examined the participation of people with disabilities in political, cultural, community and public life.

It follows the ratification by Ireland of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2018.

This document was drawn up by people with disabilities and acts as a roadmap which can help Ireland become a better place for people with disabilities to live in.

The ratification of this convention required a cultural shift regarding people with disabilities, rather than viewing them as people with disabilities who are impaired to viewing them as citizens, with abilities and strengths, capable of independent thinking and living, and contributing to society.

The main recommendations include mandating the Electoral Commission to include the promotion, inclusion, facilitation, and participation of persons with disabilities in the electoral and political process.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth must strengthen implementation of the Irish Sign Language Act 2017 and mainstreaming of Irish Sign Language as an official language of Ireland.

The report also calls on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage as well as other relevant Government departments to work alongside local authorities to develop local area co-ordination, social planning and the community development approach in conjunction with Disability Service Providers and all relevant local actors to to strengthe provsion of inclusive community based supports in line with the UN Convention.

Sporting organisations for people with disabilities must be developed to ensure inclusion of events in mainstream programming along with ISL interpretation and supports to raise awareness including additional measures to celebrate athletes’ achievements at games.

As he launched the report, Committee Chairman Michael Moynihan said the proper treatment of people with disabilities needed a cultural shift in our thinking.

“We cannot begin to speak about the consultation and participation of people with disabilities in local communities and society until we treat people with disabilities with presumed capacity, capable of independent thinking and living, and contributing to society.

“We need to build on the long-held strength and large culture of community in Ireland to realise social inclusion for people with disabilities.

“We must also build on the work undertaken by Local Authorities and continue to improve local coordination, to allow all applicable actors to work together to support people with disabilities to access and participate in their community.”

“This requires a cultural shift which will be enhanced with the commencement of the Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act 2015 under which a person is by default, presumed to have capacity.

“This cultural shift will be further enabled through a standardised roll out of disability awareness training in line with presumed capacity and in full consultation with Disabled Persons Organisations (DPOs).

“Progressing full accessibility and inclusion in local communities will subsequently deliver inclusive democracy and Active Citizenship for people with disabilities.

“The Committee believe that people with disabilities must be meaningfully consulted regarding decisions that affect their lives, as per Article 4(3) of the UNCRPD. This can only begin when the voting system in Ireland is fully accessible to people with disabilities,” he said.

Other recommendations teo be suggested in the report include a proposal that the National Disability Sport Forum must consult with Disabled People Organisations and must include more DPOs in their representation.

All clubs and organisations must be encouraged and incentivised to join CARA Sports Inclusion Disability Charter and the clubs must be resourced to implement the charter positively along with training and education for clubs including disability inclusion training and autism in sport training.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and the Department of Rural and Community Development must ensure consultation with people with disabilities and their DPOs in all future iterations of the Climate Action Plan.

The Committee continue to recommend that the Government must ensure that the process of placing people in congregated settings is eliminated.