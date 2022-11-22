Cork TD baffled by inclusion on Putin block list – ‘I honestly don’t know why I’m on that list’

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan has expressed his astonishment following the notification that he had been included on a list of 52 Irish politicians who were being excluded from Russia.

While the Russian Federation had made only a small number of names public in the news release they had issued last week, a full list was furnished to the Irish Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs contacted each person named on the list personally to inform them of the Russian prohibition.

“I honestly don’t know why I’m on that list,” said Deputy Moynihan when asked by The Corkman why he might have been targeted. “I might have made at various stages in the Dáil references to the ‘tragedy of Russia’ and the ‘appeasement of Putin’ eight years ago (when Russia invaded Crimea) mirroring the appeasement of Hitler.”

“At the start of it I thought it might have been because I signed the letter calling for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador from Ireland but other colleagues who signed that letter haven’t been included in the list.”

The Cork North West TD, who this year celebrated his 25th year in the Dáil, is adamant that the Russian Ambassador should still be expelled even though he understands the reasons why this course of action is not supported at present by the Government.

"At this point we are ten months into the war and it shows no signs of abating and the nightly reports are savage what we’re seeing in the Ukraine,” he said. “Russia and Putin are doing untold damage to the Ukrainian people – it’s savagery is what happeneing there.”

Deputy Moynihan isn’t the only Cork politician to be included on the list as also named were An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and MEP Billy Kelleher.