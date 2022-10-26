Cork takes great pride in its community groups

Denis O'Mahony, Eileen O'Leary and Catherine Horgan of Knockngree/Fairfield Tidy Towns with Muintir na Tire national president Paddy Fitzpatrick and County Mayor, Cllr Danny Collins.

Sean Holland (centre), with Michael Cronin and Majella Murphy of the Boherbue and Distrct Community Development Association.

THE spirit of volunteerism that makes towns and villages across Cork such vibrant places to live and work in has been recognised through the annual Pride in Our Community Awards held on Tuesday night at the Kingsley hotel

Organised by Muintir na Tire in conjunction with Cork City and County Council’s, the awards celebrate the work of voluntary and community groups in developing and maintaining local amenities, eliminating litter, protecting the environment and promoting social inclusion.

The big winners on the night were the Ballineen/Enniskeane and Upper Glanmire Tidy Towns groups, who won the prestigious Pride of County Cork and Pride of Cork City awards respectively.

Groups from towns and villages across the Mid-Cork and North Cork areas also had plenty to be proud of after scooping awards and commendations across a variety of categories.

Below is a list of the category winners and groups that were ‘Highly Commended’ and ‘Commended’:

Category winners:

‘Best Maintained’ -

Boherbue and District Community Development Association.

‘Most Creative Project’ - Banteer Tidy Towns.

‘Large Town (North Cork) - Fermoy Tidy Towns.

‘Climate Action’ -

Coolagown Development Group.

‘Best Project in an Urban Area’ –

Ballincollig Tidy Towns.

Highly Commended:

‘Tourism’ -

Croi na Laoi Inchigeelagh.

‘Heritage’ -

Grenagh Tidy Towns.

‘Healthy Village Town’ – Lombardstown.

‘Climate Action’ –

Waterloo Renewal Group’

‘Best project in an Urban Area’ –

Brand Blarney.

Commended:

‘Most Creative Project’ - Kanturk Tidy Towns.

‘Heritage’ -

Mitchelstown Community Council.

‘New Entry’ -

Inniscarra Sailing and Kayaking Club.

‘New Entry’ -

Killown Action Group.

‘Best Small Village’ - Twopothouse Development Association.

‘Best Small Village’ Knocknagree Fairfield Tidy Towns Committee.

The Mayor of County Cork said he was delighted to see the large number of entries this year from across the city and county.

“It was great to see the effort being put in by community groups in developing these projects, which are of immense long-term benefit to their respective communities,” said Cllr Collins.

Muintir na Tire national president, Paddy Fitzpatrick, said the judges were very impressed with the high standard of entries.

“There projects highlight the important link between our surroundings and our quality of life, brighten up communities and enhance the natural beauty of the surroundings in which we live as well as attracting tourists,” said Mr Fitzpatrick.

“It is no wonder he said that people travel from far and near to visit Cork,” he added.