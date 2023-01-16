Cork students return from BT Young Scientists with haul of 37 awards

While the top prizes went to students from Tipperary and Dublin, Cork competitors in the BT Young TScientist Exhibition had every reason to feel satisfied when the returned to the Rebel County with an impressive haul of 37 awards.

While the focus is usually on students, Macroom teacher Shannen Foley was one of the main winners who was recognised with an ‘Educator of Excellence’ award – and it wasn’t the first time a teacher from St Mary’s Secondary School had returned with the prestigious gong.

St Mary’s Secondary School pupils Lily O’Shea, Grace Kelleher and Caoimhe O’Brien won the eFlow STAR (Sustainable Transport Award Recognition) Award for their project using passenger transport emissions modelling to inform local and national school sustainable transport policy.

Another winner of a special award was Leah Nolan from Fermoy’s Secondary School who was awarded the Health Research Board accolade for her investigation into the impact of social media on adolescent attitudes towards vaping. Leah was also awarded 1st place in the Intermediate Individual category of the Social and Behavioural Sciences competition. The Fermoy student is no stranger to the Young Scientists Exhibition having won the Junior category in 2021 for her project on the impact of mask wearing on sports performance.

Second place in the Intermediate category in the Social and Behavioural Sciences competition went to another Cork school with a very strong record in the Young Scientists. Eoin O’Keeffe of Coláiste Treasa in Kanturk was recognised for his project examining the experiences and effects of overtraining in young athletes.

Eve O’Driscoll and Susannah Guerin also of Coláiste Treasa were also recognised with a second prize in the Biological and Ecological Intermediate Group category for their investigation into the effectiveness of constructed farmland sediment ponds in promoting biodiversity using the presence of water beetles as bioindicators. First place in the category went to Tomás Markey, Leah Lordan and Clodagh O’Sullivan of St Brogan’s College in Bandon for their project on human neuor-storage which they described as a contribution to biological memory and learning.

Students of St Mary’s Secondary School of Mallow also came back to north Cork with an impressive haul of awards. Groups from the school won first places in a number of categories. The project submitted by Katie Mae O’Neill, Anna O’Brien and Aimee Renton investigating atmospheric micropplastic contimation in both indoor and outdoor environments in Mallow and its potential risk for humans was the winner in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences Junior Group category while Lydia O’Leary Kelleher and Sophie Creedon won the senior grade in that category for their project investigating the biomechanics of heading a football with a view towards designing protective and wearable technology for measuring and recording cumulative non concussive cranial impacts.

Speaking at the presentation of the awards, which were held ‘in person’ on Friday, Education Minister Norma Foley said it had been a pleasure to ‘witness first hand the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by this year’s entrants’.

"To every participant – you have been an excellent representative of yourself, your family and your school, and you should be incredibly proud of your achievements.

"The calibre of each entry is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running, and most successful STEM events in Europe.”