Cork students return from BT Young Scientists with haul of 37 awards

Cork students and teachers took home an impressive haul of 37 awards from this year's BT Young Scientists Exhibition in Dublin. Expand
Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Mícheál Martin pictured with students from St. Mary's Secondary School in Macroom who were participating in the BT Young Scientsts Exhibition in Dublin's RDS last week. Expand

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Mícheál Martin pictured with students from St. Mary's Secondary School in Macroom who were participating in the BT Young Scientsts Exhibition in Dublin's RDS last week.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

While the top prizes went to students from Tipperary and Dublin, Cork competitors in the BT Young TScientist Exhibition had every reason to feel satisfied when the returned to the Rebel County with an impressive haul of 37 awards.

While the focus is usually on students, Macroom teacher Shannen Foley was one of the main winners who was recognised with an ‘Educator of Excellence’ award – and it wasn’t the first time a teacher from St Mary’s Secondary School had returned with the prestigious gong. 

