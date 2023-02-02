Cork students called to the Bar!

*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** 2/2/2023 : DUBLIN : Experiencing life as a barrister are Transition Year students Caoimhe Walsh (St Brogans College, Bandon), Maebh Collins (Skibbereen Community College), Grace Doyle (St Mary's Secondary School, Mallow) Luke Morrison (St Colman's College, Fermoy) and Emiuly Darrer-Dalton (Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown) taking part in The Bar of Ireland’s “Look into Law” Transition Year Programme. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : Lorna Gardiner email Lorna@q4pr.ie

Students from Cork were among Transition Year pupils from across the country who travelled to Dublin this week to take part in an information programme being run to entice them to pursue a career as barristers.

The programme, Look Into Law, is being run by the Bar Council of Ireland, gives TY students a comprehensive insight into the role of the legal system, courts and the work of barristers. It is open to all schools and is relevant to all students, not simply those interested in pursuing a career in law.

Sara Phelan SC, the chairman of the Bar Council, stressed the importance of engaging the younger generations in relation to the operation of their legal system and their understanding.

“It is an important part of securing respect for its institutions, and by extension securing our system of rule of law and democracy,” said the Senior Counsel.

“Our TY Programme is the first introduction to life at the Bar – and as such, of those attending this year, we hope that some will be returning in a short number of years.

“Maintaining that connection is vital.”

Following the overwhelming success of the past two year’s online, the programme has restored the in-person element, while also keeping several aspects online.

Schools designated as Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) have always been an integral cohort in the Bar’s TY Programme. Pre-Covid that representation was 20% of places,” said Ms. Phelan.

“Today, it is 40%.

“Public legal education is now a mainstream element of organisations such as the Bar. Accessibility, outreach to all sections of society, as well as forming lasting relationships with educators – all of these now shape our TY Programme.”

Over the week, students heard from The Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, Chair of the Bar Council, Sara Phelan SC, members of the judiciary, and numerous junior and senior barristers – sharing the journey of their careers as well as exploring civil and criminal law practice.

Specialist practice areas such as immigration law, employment law and sports law will also be highlighted.

As part of the programme, students took part in a Mock Trial to broaden their understanding of the various roles of participants in a trial.

They also got an opportunity to tour the historical King’s Inns, the Four Courts and the Criminal Courts of Justice.

The programme took place from January 30 to February 3.