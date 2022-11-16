Cork songs feature on Millstreet CD in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind

Pictured at the CD launch of the Millstreet Collection Volume 2 were Seán Radley, Eileen Tarrant representing the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Paddy Murphy, Compiler and Eily Buckley. Picture John Tarrant

The best of Millstreet songs is featured on a CD titled ‘A Millstreet Collection Volume 2’ that’s sure to find favour over the coming weeks. Some of Millstreet’s most talented performers and friends are involved with proceeds helping the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Given the excellent talent featured, the CD is sure to make a lovely present for Millstreet natives and music fans for Christmas 2022.

The collection is the hard work of a local man, Paddy Murphy from Tullig, who undertook the project initially last year with Volume 1 meeting a terrific response. Again, Paddy oversaw the current production, all featured songs all hold a connection to Millstreet, either by their lyrics or through the artists involved.

The result is a varied collection of traditional Irish music, ballads, and toe-tapping tunes with 30 tracks featured. Paddy has kindly offered all sale proceeds to benefit the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The CD, costing €10, is available for sale locally in Centra, West End; Colemans’ Centra and Supervalu, with thanks extended to the local Millstreet shops for supporting its sale.