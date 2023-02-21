Cork social housing applicants warned that refusing the offer of a house will add an extra year to their time on the waiting list

While the refusal rate has dropped from more than 30% since the introduction of the Choice Based Letting (CBL) scheme, Cork county councillors say the current 6% refusal rate in north Cork is still too high and want the scheme to be made more user friendly.

SOCIAL housing applicants on Cork County Council’s waiting list have been warned that turning down an offer made through the Choice Based Letting (CBL) scheme will mean they cannot re-apply for another house for a further 12-months.

Through the scheme, which was introduced in Cork in 2016, available homes are advertised online at www.cbl.corkcoco.ie with registered applicants encouraged to make a ‘bid’ for one they feel most suits their requirements.

Figures supplied to the council’s February northern area meeting showed that since the scheme went live 2,465 properties across the county have been offered to applicants, 2,461 of which have been accepted, with a 7% refusal rate.

Broken down for the northern region, which encompasses areas including Farmoy, Mitchelstown and Mallow, there were 733 offer made, with a refusal rate of 6%.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) said that while at first glance the northern area refusal rate seemed low it was nonetheless “very disappointing”.

“These homes are put online so people can see exactly where they are. The refusal rate of 6% is still too high, particularly when the country is in the grip of a housing crisis,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

The council’s director of housing services, Maurice Manning, said they too would consider the 6% refusal rate as being on the high side.

“However, I would remind councillors that people are entitled to refuse an offer and prior to CBL being introduced the refusal rate was more than 30%,”said Mr Manning.

Housing official Noreen Brennan said the main reason for turning a house was that when an offer is made the house it location may not suit them.

“In many cases they want to be near family and other supports. Another reason is that they may have changed jobs and be working at a different geographical location,” said Ms Brennan.

Cllr McCarthy (FG) said one key problem was that people are so desperate to get a house they will “make a bid for anything that comes up”.

“They forget that sometimes the location they are offered may result in them having to make major lifestyle changes, such as moving their children to another school,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“We need to make it clear to people that making a choice commits them to taking that,” he added.

Mr Manning agreed, pointing out that refusing an offer of a house automatically prohibits them from making another bid for a home for a full year.

“That is the deterrent. People should not be bidding if they are not interested in the property on offer,” said Mr Manning.

A number of councillors, including Cllr Gerard Murphy (FG) said they were unaware of the 12-month ban following the refusal of an offer.

“If it’s confusing for us as councillors it’s bound to be confusing for the general public as well,” said Cllr Murphy.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people do not read the small print when making a CBL application. It needs to be made very clear to people during the application process that the refusal of an offer prevents them from applying for a home that may better suits their needs for an entire year,” he added.