Cork shines in 2022 SuperValu Tidy Towns competition

Pictured with Minister Heather Humphreys and SuperValu MD Ian Allen were Rosscarbery Tidy Towns chairperson John Moloney and other committee members celebrating the West Cork village’s designation as ‘Ireland’s Tidiest Village for 2022 at this years SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards.

Pictured with Minister Heather Humphreys and SuperValu MD Ian Allen were Clonakilty Tidy Towns president Noreen Minihan and other committee members celebrating the West Cork town designation as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town for 2022 at this years SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards.

CORK came up shining at the 2022 SuperValu Tidy Towns awards in Dublin’s RDS on Friday – bringing a number of prestigious accolades home to the Rebel County.

More than 750 Tidy Towns volunteers from across the country made the trip to the capital for the event, the competitions first full-scale awards ceremony since the onset of the pandemic.

As in previous years competition was fierce, with judges having to evaluate a total of 882 entries from towns and villages across each county.

While Cork may have missed out on the overall award, which went to Trim in Co Meath with an impressive tally of 366 marks, the West Cork town of Clonakilty ran them a close second on 365 marks – scooping the title of ‘Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town’ in the process.

In what proved to be a most successful day for Clonakilty, the town went home with the South-West & Mid-West regional award, beating entrants from Kerry, Clare and Limerick in the process.

Other big accolades to come to Cork included the title of ‘Ireland’s Tidiest Village’, which went to Rosscarberry; the Island award which was won by Sherkin Island with Bere Island also being highly commended, with SuperValu School Award going to Beaumont Girls School in Cork City.

Cobh also had plenty to be happy about winning the regional Water & Communities award, the national and regional Large Town All-Ireland Pollinator awards and receiving a high recommendation in the Young persons in Tidy Towns award.

For the purposes of the awards Cork is split into three district geographical sections, coving the north, south and west of the county,

Once again the village of Coolagown near Fermoy finished top of the pile in Cork North on an impressive 356 marks, bringing home a silver medal in the process. Castletownroche on 351 marks came second in the section winning a bronze medal, with Kildorrery on 347 points coming in third place.

Other notable achievements in Cork North included a bronze medal for Millstreet, with Knocknagree winning the Endeavour Award for the entrant that made the biggest percentage improvement on their score from last year.

In Cork South Ballincollig scooped top spot with an impressive 363 marks, which also earned them a coveted gold medal. Cobh and Youghal finished in second and third place, each also earning a gold medal in the process.

Other gold medal winners in Cork South were Kinsale and Carrigaline, with Kilbrittain and Bandon heading back home with bronze medals.

Bishopstown won the Endeavour award.

In Cork West the top two spots were taken by Clonakilty and Rosscarberry who were both awarded gold medals, with Timoleague taking third place and winning a silver medal.

Bantry also won gold, with Skibbereen winning silver and Eyeries, Rathbarry and Ballydehob taking home bronze medals.

The Endeavour Award in Cork West went to Durrus.

Speaking at the awards ceremony the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, praised all the entrants for their commitment to keeping their respective communities tidy.

“The level of competition was extremely high this year, with the third highest number of entries ever recorded. I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of Tidy Towns volunteers across the country,” said Minister Humphreys.

The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community. Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring,” she added.

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million in funding to support the work of individual Tidy Towns Groups around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

This is the sixth consecutive year that funding has been provided to support these Groups and brings the total allocated since 2017 to €8.1 million.