Cork SF candidate warns of health risk from 90 year old sewage plant

Sinn Féin's General Election candidate for Cork North West, Liadh Ní Riada, has said the sewage treatment plant in Ballingeary was installed in the 1930s to serve10 houses but is serving more than 60 homes more than 90 years later.

THE news that Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh shouldn’t expect a new sewage plant to replace equipment installed in the 1930s, to cope with just ten houses, before 2026 is unacceptable, the Sinn Féin candidate for Cork North West has said.

Liadh Ní Riada was speaking to The Corkman after meeting a group of concerned locals in the Gaeltacht village which now has well over 60 homes being serviced by the equipment which is not able to cope with the current load.

“Economically the village can’t grow as nothing can be built due to lack of waste water treatment,” she said.

“I am calling on all parties to come together collectively and come up with a solution and put pressure on Uisce Eireann to do the right thing and give the people of Ballingeary a proper treatment plant that is fit for purpose.’

‘In the meantime, there is a massive health and safety issue with the current treatment plant.’

‘I will continue to highlight this issue until the people of Ballingeary gets a new fit for purpose treatment plant as soon as possible.