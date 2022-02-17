Cork schools to close as Storm Eunice warning goes to ‘red’

Schools are to close on Friday due to Storm Eunice being upgraded to a 'red alert' storm.

Schools in Cork are set to close tomorrow as the county prepares itself for Storm Eunice and a Status Red weather alert.

The Department has advised that schools in seven counties – where red and orange weather alerts will be in place tomorrow – stay closed on Friday, February 18.

Cork is one of two counties, along with Kerry, which will be subject to a red alert. This alert is scheduled to take effect at 3am and will continue until 8am.

The Department of Education has advised all schools to keep up to date with any changes in weather warning that may occur, and remote teaching and learning should take place, where possible, in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has issued its own weather advisory following the escalation of Storm Eunice to red status.

"Met Éireann has issued a Status Red – wind warning for Cork whch is valid from 3.00am to 8.00am on Friday. A Status Orange Warning will then come into effect until 11.00am with a Status Yellow warning in effect until 3.00pm on Friday,” The Met Éireann advisory distributed by Cork County Council’s Communication Office states.

“Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h have been forecasted with falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow.

“Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding, especially at high tide. There will be a period of high astronomical Spring Tides approaching Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) with storm surge levels predicted to significantly increase in coastal areas from Friday morning.”

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has convened in response to these weather warnings and to review preparations. Council response crews and contractors have been put on notice and are on standby.

Members of the public are being advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.

Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods.

Sandbags and pumps have been deployed while crews also remain on standby in areas known to be affected by coastal flood events.

Cork County Council has advised road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Cork County Council’s Offices including Civic Amenity Sites, will be closed during this Red Weather event and

will reopen at 12.30pm on Friday. A wide variety of Council services are available online at www.yourcouncil.ie

Dursey Cable Car will not operate tomorrow and will return following an inspection. Updates will be available on @CorkCoCo social media.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the relevant local area office during working hours or contact the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048 (5pm-9am & weekends & bank holidays).

Contact details for the Council’s Area Offices are available at www.corkcoco.ie or by contacting Cork County Council Headquarters on (021) 4276891.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1800 372999.

Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1800 278278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. The public are asked not to assume others will do this.

Cork County Council is urging people to pay particular attention to the following:

At Home – Before the Storm

Tie down loose items outside that cannot be brought in.

Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready

Stay indoors –and keep pets in.

Clear windowsills and close curtains to protect against flying glass.

If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut off, contact if possible the relevant services.

Keep in contact with family and neighbours especially people living alone.

At Home – After the Storm

As soon as it is safe, rope off or protect damaged areas to prevent injury from falling masonry, roof tiles or broken glass

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment will continue to monitor this situation

Weather updates are available at www.met.ie and further information on how to Be Winter Ready can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie. Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.