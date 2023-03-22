Cork schools contest All Ireland Lego final

Twenty four schools from across Ireland will compete in the All Ireland First Lego League Final which will held in Santry on Saturday.

A CONTEST aimed at inspiring the next generation of Irish engineers and scientists, the Lego League All Ireland Final, will see three Cork schools compete with 22 other schools from around Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Over 120 teams took part in this year’s qualifying, including groups from primary and post-primary schools, and youth groups such as the Irish Girl Guides and Foróige. This year over 5,000 young people will participate in over 100,000 hours of STEM engagement across all three FIRST LEGO League divisions, including Discover, Explore and Challenge age-graded levels.

The Cork schools to qualify are Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal in Blarney, Terence McSwiney School and Coláiste Daibhéid in Cork City.