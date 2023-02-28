Cork roads get €1k per km less than roads in other counties

The Clogher to Waterdyke section of the N73 realignment will be complete and ready for traffic before St. Patrick's Day.

WHILE there has been an overall increase in the allocation for Cork roads from the Government for 2023, the county is still third from the bottom of the national table for local authorities across the country.

As the county has the largest network of roads in the country with almost 12,000km, the overall allocation amounts to a declaration that Cork roads are receiving €1,000 per kilometre less than the average across the State’s other local authorities.

The overall funding package of €155m, comprising of €83.6m for national roads and €71.4m for regional and local roads, brought the funding for roads in the county back to ‘pre Celtic Tiger levels’, Roads Director Pádraig Barrett told councillors at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

“If we maintained the 2008 level of funding there would have been a further €273m spent on the regional and local roads in the last 16 years.

“That will give you an idea of how far behind we are on maintenance in the last 16 years.”

On the national roads front, while there appeared to be a significant cut in funding from €94m in 2022 to €83m in 2023, this was largely down to the fact that the long awaited N22 Bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne was nearing its conclusion and the allocation to this project was cut accordingly to €39m.

While there were significant allocations to the Ringaskiddy to Cork project, approximately €19m.

The allocation which sparked the sharpest reaction from councillors was the earmarking of €100,000 for the Mallow Relief Road and, as Mr Barrett pointed out, €1.4m had been sought and the allocation which was made wouldn’t allow sufficient progress to be made on the project to allow it get to the next stage during the current year.

The Roads Director told councillors that the Council had spent all of its allocation for regional and local roads during 2022 and, indeed, with the support of the Department of Transport, had spent an additional €2m.

In terms of regional and local roads, the overall allocation was €71.4m, an increase of 8.3% on its allocation in 2022.

“Compared to other local authorities, Cork has received the third lowest grant allocation, receiving €1,000 per kilometre less than the average council in the country.

“If we had received the average, we would have a grant in excess of €83m for regional and local roads, around €12m more than what we got.

“Historically high inflation will have a signficant impact on the amount of work we can do - that said again, the grant we did receive shows great confidence in Cork County Council on the part of Government.

“Between the two amounts of money I’ve given information on here, we’ve received over €155m which is a huge amount of money by anyone’s standards.”

County Mayor Cllr Danny Collins expressed his own dismay at Cork’s low placing on the table of allocations to the different counties.

“Third lowest of any other local county - what have they against Cork County?”

Tim Lucey, County Council CEO, said the organisation had been persistently making the case for an increase in the amount paid for each kilometre.

“Looking at road condition, because it’s a factor taken into account across all local authorities and the scale of 12,000 km of road - we should be at the very least receiving an increase in the per kilometre allocation - we get the biggest allocation, there’s no doubt about that, but we are the largest road network in the country, that’s why.

“We’ve been persistently making the case for additionality, an increase in the per km piece.

“Even at €100 of an increase, that would get us €1.2m more.”

Cllr Gearóid Murphy said he was ‘beyond disappointed’ about the allocation of just €100,000 for the Mallow Relief Road.

“Normally I’d be delighted to welcome an allocation of €100,000 for any project in Mallow but the allocation we’ve received is far below what’s needed to progress this project in any meaningful way.

“It’s a fraction of what we sought this year to build the road and a fraction of what we received last year.

“It’s a crucial project for not alone Mallow but for connectivity all across north Cork.

“Mallow Town Centre at present serves as the main route for much of north west and mid Cork to Dublin and it’s suffering for this.”

Fellow north Cork Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn had better news - though he too sharply criticised the allocation to the Mallow Relief Road -as a project he had been highlighting with others - the Clogher/Waterdyke section of the N73 - had received an allocation which would see that road opening in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

He also welcomed €3m for Annikisha and €1m for the main thoroughfare through Fermoy.

Cllr Joe Carroll pointed out that Cork was the largest milk producer in the country and had to account for alot of journeys by heavier vehicles on the road.

After a lengthy debate, it was decided to write to the Minister for Transport to seek clarity on some issues, including whether additional funding could be allocated during the year.