Cork road deaths in 2022 already more than all of last year

An elderly couple were killed in this crash on the road Ringaskiddy during the Summer. Photo; Michael McSweeney (Provision)

There have already been 11 deaths due to car crashes on Cork roads in 2022, three ahead of the total for the entirety of last year.

This is according to figures compiled from provisional statistics provided by road safety group Parc, the Garda Síochána and Road Safety Authority (RSA).and published in a table for the country in Monday’s edition of the Irish Independent.

The worst hit county in proportion to its population was Sligo which had six deaths in total on its roads in the 11 months up to November 19 – but this translated to 8.59 deaths per 100,000 of the population. As Sligo’s population is less than 100,000, this results in the higher per capita figure.

There were 11 deaths reported on Cork’s roads during the first 11 months of the year, a figure which translates to 1.89 per 100,000 of the population. This is an increase on the total for last year which was eight actual deaths on the road and a statistic of 1.25 deaths per 100,000 of the population.

While Sligo had the worst road deaths statistic in relation to its population, Dublin had the highest number of deaths on its roads during 2022 to date with 15 fatalities. This is less than last year’s 12 month total of 21 deaths.

Carlow is in the fortunate position not to have recorded any road deaths in 2021 or to date in 2022 while Wicklow reported one road death in 2021 and none so far in 2022.

Limerick had the third highest rate of fatal road collisions in Ireland this year with 6.33 deaths per 100,000 people. This figure is compared to 2.92 last year, underscoring a more than doubling of road deaths for the county. Monaghan has witnessed a rate of 7.71 fatal collisions per 100,000 population this year, so far.

There have been six road deaths so far this year reported in Kerry, equal to the entire total for 2021.