Cork remembers the bravery of the fallen hero fire-fighters of 9/11

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan with firefighter Duane Seeenson, assistant chief fire officer with the Cork County Fire service, Paul Griffin and Virgil Horgan, cousin of Kathleen Cait Murphy the lady who established the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance near Kinsale. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

THE memory of the more than 340 New York Fire-fighters who perished in the 9/11 attacks have been honoured during a poignant memorial event in Cork.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan was joined by members of the Fire Service from Cork for a wreath laying ceremony at the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance near Kinsale marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks that shocked the world.

The Garden of Remembrance was established in 2002 Kinsale lady Kathleen Cait Murphy, who worked as a nurse at Lennox Hospital in New York for more than three decades.

Moved by the death of the fireman that she had admired so much, Kathleen planted 343 trees on family owned land bearing the name of each fire-fighter and a small who died in the attack, as well as their chaplain Fr Michael Judge.

Over the years the Garden has been visited by many relatives of the fire-fighters with some even choosing to scatter ashes at the grove on the site.

The late Kathleen Cait’s cousin Virgil Horgan, a custodian of the Memorial Garden, said it was fitting that the sacrifice of the fire-fighters who died be marked in Ireland. As many of them were Irish or of Irish descent.

“They were the men who marched in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in New York in March 2001,” said Virgil.

“Kathleen and her family felt it was important to make sure that each family could identify the tree commemorating their loved one, which is why each tree bears the name of a fire-fighter who lost their lives while trying to save others,” said Virgil.

Among those with Irish roots who perished on that fateful day was 26-year-old Sean Patrick Tallon, a probationary fire-fighter at Ladder 10, the fire station located directly across from the World Trade Centre.

Sean, whose mother Eileen hails from Millstreet, and his Ladder 10 colleagues died after being among the first fire-fighters to enter the North Tower.

His sister Rosaleen Tallon said Sean would have been “so honoured by the living memorial in his mother’s native Cork’.

“Sean loved visiting his family in Cork and was proud to have Rebel blood flowing in his veins,” said Rosaleen.

“My mom and I appreciate the love and compassion that inspired dear Kathleen Murphy to create the Garden of Remembrance, and the love and dedication of the people that continue to keep the garden going. We have visited the garden every year when we were on vacation and it always gives us comfort,” she added.

Paul Griffin assistant chief fire officer with the Cork County Fire Service, said as first responders fire-fighters know that when tragedy strikes “we face risk side -by-side with our colleagues.”

“Those who ran towards the Twin Towers represented the very best of us. One cannot but be struck by the sheer number of trees at this peaceful site, realising that each represents a fallen hero,” he said.

Sentiments echoed by Cllr Coughlan who said the 9/11 attacks recalled the incredible courage of first responders across the globe and the bravery of those New York fire-fighters who ran towards danger to help others “shone like a beacon”.

No matter what evil is perpetrated, or what disaster befalls a community, fire-fighters everywhere stand ready to respond,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“20-years may seem like a long time, but to the families who lost loved ones, time heals slowly. In Cork, we stand with those families today, and with all those still grieving,” she added.