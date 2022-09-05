Cork religions and racial equality professor speaks out on racist abuse

Dr. Amanullah de Sondy has received a racist letter and this is one of several racist incidents in which the UCC acadamic has been targetted.

THE head of UCC’s department of religions and racial equality has spoken out about racist abuse he’s received after an anonymous letter was posted to him in the Cork university.

Annamullah de Sondy, who lectures in contemporary Islam as well as racial equality, hails from Glasgow and has been in post in UCC since 2015.

On Monday, the academic published a tweet in which he shared a photograph of an anonymous letter from someone calling himself 'Disappearing Paddy'. It was the latest racist attack to which Dr. de Sondy has been subjected.

Dr. de Sondy made a complaint to Gardaí about the abusive letter but was told that his emotions might be 'running high' and that in 'a day or two' he might 'not want to pursue this'.

"It is unacceptable for Garda to tell me that as I'm head of a department, this might be why I'm getting this response," Dr de Sondy wrote in a tweet. He also said the Garda's response suggesting his emotions might be 'running high' was unacceptable.

Dr. de Sondy described 'Irish racism' he was encountering as 'exhausting and scary'.

He quoted from the handwritten letter he received: "You were not dropped here in chains" If you don't like it here you can f*** off back to where you came from and take a 100,000 other invaders with you."

UCC President, Dr. John O'Halloran, tweeted a supporting statement for Dr. de Sondy. "This is completely unacceptable Aman,

"UCC fully condemns this. I'm sorry you have to continuously endure this. Please take care. I will follow up."

Fellow UCC academic, English literature lecturer Clíona Ó Gallchóir described the letter as 'horrible and shameful',

"It's just outright racism and I'm so sorry you have to endure it."

As far as Dr. de Sondy is concerned, this is an illustration of what he understands is happening in Ireland.

"Irish universities have the data that racism exists.

"Irish society has the data that racism exists.

"Yet we are failing in countering racism. Our institutions are white. Minorities are not represented in media. We fail to even speak of racism in Ireland & minorities suffer daily."