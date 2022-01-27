Cork

Cork punter scoops €50k Prize Bond win

ONE lucky Cork prize bond holder has been handed a welcome financial boost that could well go along way to banishing those dreaded ‘January blues’.

Prize Bonds are a state savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws with a top prize €50,000 in addition to 10 €1,000 and 10 €500 prizes.

The winner of the January top prize was ticket number AQU 696949 held in County Cork, which was purchased in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Prize Bond Company, a joint venture between An Post and FEXCO on behalf of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said the winner will be notified by post.

“This week there were a total of 4,394 prizes awarded amounting to over €283,650,” said the spokesperson

“Prize bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie, and the main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.”

