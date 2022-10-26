Cork publicans pour cold water on extended opening

Higher energy costs, a change in drinking culture since the Pandemic and difficulties in securing staff are among the factors cited by publicans for their opposition to extended opening hours.

THE announcement of later opening hours for pubs may have gone down well in urban taverns but out in rural Cork, the news has been greeted like a punter would welcome a flat pint.

According to publicans spoken to by The Corkman, the later opening hours for pubs of 12.30am made no sense, with Don Ó Laoire of the Mills Inn in Baile Mhúirne warning of the fact that ‘bad things’ that can happen late at night or in the early morning.

“I don’t think we’ll be implementing those hours at all,” he said. “It’s no advantage to us, especially with staff not wanting to work those hours.”

According to Stephen Feerick of The Gallery Bar and Restaurant in Mallow, there was little or no consultation with publicans about the new hours in advance of the plans proposed this week.

“It came out of the blue for us,” he said. “I think it also came out of the blue for the Gardaí.”

He said that Ireland’s drinking culture had changed, especially since the pandemic, and that people didn’t go out drinking late at night during the week, while the later opening times were already provided for at the weekend. “I could be behind the bar by myself at 10.30pm or 11pm on a Wednesday night – do you think I will stay until after midnight?”

Meanwhile, Denis Anthony O’Callaghan of the Rock Bar in Newmarket pointed to the escalating energy costs and said the Government should introduce lower VAT for publicans instead.

