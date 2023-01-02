Cork pub hosts TG4 New Year celebrations

While the world and its mother may have been out and about on New Year’s Eve to banish the misfortune of 2022 and welcome a brand new 2023, those who stayed at home were treated to a great Gaeltacht Mhúscraí festive entertainment on TG4.

The Irish language channel consistently out performs RTÉ in the entertainment stakes and its show to welcome the New Year, Fáilte 2023, was no exception.

The pattern over the past number of years has been to locate the New Year’s Eve festive show in the Gaeltacht and other prominent Irish language locations – and this year it was the turn of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí to provide the main location in the form of Baile Mhúirne’s Mills Inn, or as it is known locally, An Muileann.

There were two other locations which the show visited during its 105 minute duration, the Crane Bar in Galway and Dublin’s Pipers’ Corner, both of which are mini Meccas for traditional musicians.

Presented by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, a grand daughter of Seán Ó Riada and accomplished musician and singer in her own right, and Kerry TV star, Dáithí Ó Sé, the programme featured some of Múscraí and Cork’s most well known musicians – John Spillane, Nell Ní Chroinín, Conal Ó Gráda and Peadar Ó Riada with Cór Chúil Aodha.

The other locations provided stars in the form of Mairtín O’Connor and Pádraig Jack in Galway and Daoirí Farrell in Pipers’ Corner. Siún Ní Ghlacain and other musical friends provided the house band in the Dublin city centre hostelry.

The show was kicked off in appropriate Hogmanay style with a grand entrance by Buíon Phiobairí Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh with drummers rapping a lively beat and bagpipes in their full glory in the Mills Courtyard and into that came Doireann and Dáithí to get festivties underway.

The houseband was led by an across the County bounds partnership, singer and flute player Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh from Dún Chaoine, whose most recent album Roisín Reimagined has wowed critics, and Cork singer and songwriter extraordinaire, John Spillane. The band also featured north Cork concertina player Ciara O’Leary Fitzpatrick along with Nigel Grufferty and Aoife Blake.

Among the guests on the show were Síle Uí Chróinín, a native of Cúil Aodha and now resident in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, and Máire Uí Laoghaire, who originally came from Oileán Cléire, the other leg of the Cork Gaeltacht, to marry Reidh na nDoirí man, the late Dónal Ó Laoghaire, and among other claims to fame, she is the mother of Cork all Ireland medal winner, Noel O’Leary.

Their chat with Dáithí Ó Sé was typical across the County bounds banter, friendly but with a hint of rivalry running through it. Football wasn’t forgotten but the focus was mainly on the great success Gaeltacht Mhúscraí is enjoying in the sean nós All Ireland – Corn Uí Riada. Between 2015 and 2018, the main trophy came to Múscraí three times. The first winner was Síle’s own daughter, Nell Ní Chróinín, who has just returned from a US tour with traditional supergroup, Danú, to be followed by Concubhar Ó Luasa from Cúil Aodha in 2017 and Máire Ní Chéilleachair from Cill na Martra in 2018.

Other highlights in the show included Nell herself singing with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin as they both gave a feminist twist to a song composed by local poet Dónal Ó Liatháin. ‘Bímís ag ól’ features a line in the chorus: “Bímís ag ól agus ag pógadh na mban – let us drink and kiss the women’ – this was reinterpreted by Doireann and Nell to ‘Bímís ag Ól agus ag pógadh na bhfear/let us drink and kiss the men’. Or whoever.

Máirtín Ó’Connor, accompanied by Cathal Hayden on fiddle and Seán Óg Graham on guitar, provided another highlight with his lightning fingered rendition of the Arrival of the Queen of Sheba while Conal O Gráda’s flute playing unleashed the dancing talents of Dingle’s David Geaney, an All Ireland minior medal winner with Kerry and Riverdance star, who knocked sparks out of the stone flagged store in the Mills’ Museum venue.

One of the main functions of a New Year’s Eve programme is to get the timing of the passage of the old year and the arrival of the new right. It’s a fairly obvious task and probably more difficult to get right than lay people outside the TV industry to get right. Last year, 2022 arrived later on RTÉ than on other channels.

On TG4’s Fáilte 2023, the New Year arrived exactly when it was supposed to dawn and, finally, 2022 was behind us. Who knows what 2023 will bring. It can only get better as the song says!