Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Cork pub hosts TG4 New Year celebrations

TG4's New Year's Eve show was recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne and was presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. Here they are surrounded by Buíon Phiobairí Bhéal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh in the courtyard of the Gaeltacht pub. Expand
Cór Chúil Aodha under the direction of Peadar Ó Riada (playing the accordion) sing Mo Ghile Mea, their anthem to welcome 2023 during TG4's Fáilte 2023 New Year's Eve show which was recorded in An Muileann/The Mills Inn, Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney and broadcast at the weekend. Expand
Nigel Grufferty and Ciara O'Leary Fitzpatrick, a concertina player who hails from North Cork, were among the guest musiciians during TG4' Fáilte 2023 show which was broadcast to ring in the New Year. The show was recorded in An Muileann Baile Mhúirne. Expand
The bould John Spillane who was one of the guest singers during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show which was recorded at An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne. Expand
Fáilte TG4 presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Nell Ní Chróinín, lead singer with Danú from Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, sing 'Bímís ag Ól', a popular song composed by Dónal Ó Liatháin, during the New Year's Eve show on the Irish language station. Expand
Máire Uí Laoghaire and Síle Uí Chróinín are interveiwed during the TG4 show, Fáilte 2023, which was recorded in An Muileann in the Múscraí Gaeltacht. Expand
Dónal Ó Laoire, Cian Ó Duinnín and Shane Ó Duinnín reflect on Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh GAA's victory in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show on New Year's Eve, a programme which was recorded in An Muileann, Baile Mhúirne. Expand
Some of those joining in the celebrations to welcome the New Year during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne. Expand

Close

TG4's New Year's Eve show was recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne and was presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. Here they are surrounded by Buíon Phiobairí Bhéal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh in the courtyard of the Gaeltacht pub.

TG4's New Year's Eve show was recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne and was presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. Here they are surrounded by Buíon Phiobairí Bhéal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh in the courtyard of the Gaeltacht pub.

Cór Chúil Aodha under the direction of Peadar Ó Riada (playing the accordion) sing Mo Ghile Mea, their anthem to welcome 2023 during TG4's Fáilte 2023 New Year's Eve show which was recorded in An Muileann/The Mills Inn, Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney and broadcast at the weekend.

Cór Chúil Aodha under the direction of Peadar Ó Riada (playing the accordion) sing Mo Ghile Mea, their anthem to welcome 2023 during TG4's Fáilte 2023 New Year's Eve show which was recorded in An Muileann/The Mills Inn, Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney and broadcast at the weekend.

Nigel Grufferty and Ciara O'Leary Fitzpatrick, a concertina player who hails from North Cork, were among the guest musiciians during TG4' Fáilte 2023 show which was broadcast to ring in the New Year. The show was recorded in An Muileann Baile Mhúirne.

Nigel Grufferty and Ciara O'Leary Fitzpatrick, a concertina player who hails from North Cork, were among the guest musiciians during TG4' Fáilte 2023 show which was broadcast to ring in the New Year. The show was recorded in An Muileann Baile Mhúirne.

The bould John Spillane who was one of the guest singers during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show which was recorded at An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne.

The bould John Spillane who was one of the guest singers during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show which was recorded at An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne.

Fáilte TG4 presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Nell Ní Chróinín, lead singer with Danú from Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, sing 'Bímís ag Ól', a popular song composed by Dónal Ó Liatháin, during the New Year's Eve show on the Irish language station.

Fáilte TG4 presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Nell Ní Chróinín, lead singer with Danú from Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, sing 'Bímís ag Ól', a popular song composed by Dónal Ó Liatháin, during the New Year's Eve show on the Irish language station.

Máire Uí Laoghaire and Síle Uí Chróinín are interveiwed during the TG4 show, Fáilte 2023, which was recorded in An Muileann in the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

Máire Uí Laoghaire and Síle Uí Chróinín are interveiwed during the TG4 show, Fáilte 2023, which was recorded in An Muileann in the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

Dónal Ó Laoire, Cian Ó Duinnín and Shane Ó Duinnín reflect on Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh GAA's victory in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show on New Year's Eve, a programme which was recorded in An Muileann, Baile Mhúirne.

Dónal Ó Laoire, Cian Ó Duinnín and Shane Ó Duinnín reflect on Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh GAA's victory in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show on New Year's Eve, a programme which was recorded in An Muileann, Baile Mhúirne.

Some of those joining in the celebrations to welcome the New Year during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne.

Some of those joining in the celebrations to welcome the New Year during TG4's Fáilte 2023 show recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne.

/

TG4's New Year's Eve show was recorded in An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne and was presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. Here they are surrounded by Buíon Phiobairí Bhéal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh in the courtyard of the Gaeltacht pub.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

While the world and its mother may have been out and about on New Year’s Eve to banish the misfortune of 2022 and welcome a brand new 2023, those who stayed at home were treated to a great Gaeltacht Mhúscraí festive entertainment on TG4.

The Irish language channel consistently out performs RTÉ in the entertainment stakes and its show to welcome the New Year, Fáilte 2023, was no exception.  

Privacy