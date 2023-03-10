Cork properties to go under the virtual hammer at online auction

The interior an part of the living space at the period house in the heart of Rosscarbery village.

This period house in Rosscarberry village has a guide price if €245,000.

This photo gives prospective bidders an idea of the sheer scale of the work needed to bring the house in Youghal up to a liveable condition.

This house in Youghal, which is in need of 'extensive refurbishment' has a guide price of €125,000.

This house at 40, Pairc an Oir, Rathcormac is set to go under the virtual hammer with a guide price of €145,000.

The interior of the house in Ballydesmond.

These joint properties in Ballydesmond have a guide price of €110,000.

The ground floor interior of the house at Cairn Woods, Mallow.

The front of the house at Cairn Woods in Mallow that will have a guide price of €200,000.

The interior of the apartment in Kanturk.

The exterior of the two-bedroom flat in Kanturk that has a €65,000 guide price.

This picture will give bidders a clear idea of the amount of work needed to bring the Dromina house up to standard.

While in need of extensive refurbishment this unfinished house in Dromina has an attractive guide price of €140,000.

FIRST time buyers seeking to get onto the property ladder and investors in Cork may be interested in several attractively priced lots across the county set to under the virtual hammer during the next Bid X1 online property auction on Thursday, March 30.

Apartments and houses in Ballydesmond, Rathcormac, Mallow, Kanturk, Dromina, Youghal, Cloyne and Roscarbery are set to go under the virtual hammer – with guide prices starting as low as €65,000.

One particular lot that is likely to attract considerable interest is a vacant mid-terrace, three-bedroom house and an end of terrace unfinished house at Church Road, Ballydesmond with a joint guide price of €110,000.

Listed as ranging in size from approximately 45 – 821 sq metres, the vacant property has off street parking and a wooden chalet type shed to the rear.

A two-bed apartment at Egmont Court in Kanturk will be up for grabs with a guide price of €65,000.

The vacant, 62 sq metre first-floor flat, which includes a hallway, double bedroom and a spacious fitted kitchen, has rear and front parking spaces outside the building.

A four-bedroom detached house on a 0.37 acre site at Creamery View, Dromina , described as “requiring refurbishment”, will be up with a guide price of €140,000.

A semi-detached, three-bedroom house at 40, Pairc an Oir, Rathcormac is set to go under the virtual hammer with a guide price of €145,000.

According to Bid X1 the house, situated in a ‘mature residential development with front & rear gardens and off-street parking, is currently occupied ‘under terms unknown’.

A vacant, three-bedroom, semi-detached house at Cairn Woods, Mallow has a guide price of €200,000.

Extending to 105sq metres, the house had a south-facing rear garden and is situated within walking distance of local amenities.

A mid-terrace, five-bedroom house in need of “refurbishment throughout” on Stand Street in Youghal is up for grabs with a guide price of €125,000.

Arranged over the ground and upper two floors the house, which extends to 232sq metres has seen better days but could be transformed into a fine town centre home by the right buyer.

Bidding for a vacant, end of terrace, three-bedroom house with front and rear gardens at The Green Lus An Ime, in Cloyne will begin at €180,000.

Extending to approximately 88 sq metres, the house is described as being conveniently located close to local amenities.

The final two Cork County properties in the March 30 auction are located in Roscarbery, including a vacant, detached, three-bedroom house at Newtown with a guide price of €195,000.

It comes with a generous proportioned car-parking space to the front and a private rear garden.

The other Rosscarbery property up for auction is 2 Newton Lodge, a vacant three-storey period house in the heart of the village. The detached, four bedroom house extends to 164sq metres and has a guide price of €245,000.

Bidders for all listed properties will be required to pay a bidding deposit of €4.500 on each lot, which will be fully refundable should a bid prove unsuccessful.

For more information about the auction dates and the properties up for grabs visit www.bidx1.com/en/Ireland.